LPG price hiked, 12kg cylinder to cost Tk 1,363







The new price has been made effective from 6pm on Monday.



According to the new price chart, price of LPG has increased to Tk 113.61 for 12 kg for the month of October from Tk 107.01 in September.

It means that the retail customers will have to pay additional Tk 6.6 for per kg of LPG.



"Prices of other sizes of LPG cylinders - from 5.5kg to 45kg - will go up rationally," BERC Chairman Md Nurul Amin said at a press briefing at his office at Karwan Bazar, on Monday.



He said that LPG price has been increase in the domestic market due to increased Saudi contract prices(CP).

Bangladeshi LPG operators import LPG from the Middle-East market on the basis of Saudi contract price.



However, according to the BERC decision, the price of "auto gas" (LPG used by motor vehicles) also increased to Tk 62.54 per litre (including VAT) from Tk 58.87 per litre, an increase by Tk 3.67 per litre.



The price of LPG, marketed by state-owned LP Gas Company, will remain unchanged as it is locally produced with a market share of less than five per cent.



