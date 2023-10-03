Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 October, 2023, 9:50 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

LPG price hiked, 12kg cylinder to cost Tk 1,363

Published : Tuesday, 3 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Special Correspondent

Bangladesh Energy Regu-latory Commission (BERC) on Monday fixed retail price of 12 kg of LPG in cylinder at Tk 1,363 including VAT, up from Tk Tk 1,284.

The new price has been made effective from 6pm on Monday.

According to the new price chart, price of LPG has increased to Tk 113.61 for 12 kg for the month of October from Tk 107.01 in September.

It means that the retail customers will have to pay additional Tk 6.6 for per kg of LPG.

"Prices of other sizes of LPG cylinders - from 5.5kg to 45kg - will go up rationally," BERC Chairman Md Nurul Amin said at a press briefing at his office at Karwan Bazar, on Monday.
 
He said that LPG price has been  increase in the domestic market due to increased Saudi contract prices(CP).
Bangladeshi LPG operators import LPG from the Middle-East market on the basis of Saudi contract price.

However, according to the BERC decision, the price of "auto gas" (LPG used by motor vehicles) also increased to Tk 62.54 per litre (including VAT) from Tk 58.87 per litre, an increase by Tk 3.67 per litre.

 The price of LPG, marketed by state-owned LP Gas Company, will remain unchanged as it is locally produced with a market share of less than five per cent.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts BD
Democracy must continue in BD at any cost: PM
LPG price hiked, 12kg cylinder to cost Tk 1,363
No concern in police regarding US visa policy
Illegal arms a big challenge for the general election: DMP Commissioner
Soft opening of HSIA's 3rd terminal Oct 7: CAAB Chair
Law Ministry's decision closes chapter of Khaleda's treatment abroad: Home boss
Journalist community worried over  remarks of US envoy: BFUJ


Latest News
At least two killed in Thailand’s shopping mall shooting
BNP won't join election keeping Sheikh Hasina in power: Fakhrul
PM shows unique generosity to avengeful Khaleda: Hasan
World Bank lowers Bangladesh's GDP growth forecast to 5.6%
Ship from Indonesia arrives at Mongla port with coal for Rampal power plant
RAB preparing area-based terrorist list ahead of polls
Bangladesh take on Malaysia in Asian Games cricket
British Council hosts Commonwealth scholars’ engagement seminar on mental health
Actor Tom Hanks warns of ad with AI imposter
Bangladeshi expatriate dies in Malaysia road crash
Most Read News
AI paves way for revolutionary health advances
SC to hold Shahed's bail hearing on Oct 15
5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Bangladesh
DAP: Keraniganj park will be Dhaka's largest park
Transport owners' feud again halts Rajbari-Dhaka bus services
SC stays bail of accused Monir in journalist Nadim murder case
BNP's farmers' rally at Nayapaltan today
Dhaka now is world’s slowest city too
B'baria AL leader Mamun Sarker passes away, PM mourns
Fire at Gazipur factory godown
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft