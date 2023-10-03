Video
No concern in police regarding US visa policy

Published : Tuesday, 3 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Staff Correspondent

Newly appointed Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman on Monday described illegal arms as a big challenge for the upcoming general to be held in January.

"Law and order is our main concern. We wouldn't allow anything that will harm public security and safety centring the polls. In that case, illegal arms and weapons are the major challenges for the law enforcement agencies.

Strict vigilance will be in place to prevent criminals from carrying illegal arms and weapons in the capital ahead of the upcoming election," he said at a press conference held at the DMP media centre in the capital.

Asked about BNP declaring that it would hold rallies without permission in the Dhaka city, Habib said, "Police will take lawful action if any political party holds gatherings without prior permission."

Regarding the US visa restrictions ahead of the polls, he said, "It would not affect any visa policy within the DMP as it's the country's internal matter.

I don't think Bangladesh police have anything to worry about that. I have not seen any concern in the police regarding visa policy after joining the DMP."

"DMP has been working for the people of Dhaka and for a safe Dhaka," he said.

Regarding traffic issues, he said that traffic congestion is not the problem of only the traffic police, other agencies are also involved here.

"We have already formed a coordination committee and we will start operating the signal light system soon, where available."

He said, "DMP is fully committed to do whatever is necessary to keep the city safe."

He acknowledged the unique challenges of policing a megacity like Dhaka, where the population density exceeded 73,000 people per square km.

Despite the challenges, DMP remains dedicated to providing essential civic services to the city's residents.

In line with this commitment, a dedicated phone number will be launched soon, allowing citizens to directly lodge complaints to the DMP commissioner.

The initiative was taken to make policing services accessible to every citizen, facilitating lodging their f complaints and grievances.

Citizens will be able to file complaints directly by sending a "Message to the Commissioner", he added.

Instructions have been issued at various levels, including police stations, Zonal Assistant Commissioners, Additional Deputy Commissioners, and Deputy Commissioners to ensure that complaints are received, addressed and resolved promptly at the appropriate level, before they reach the commissioner's office, he said.



