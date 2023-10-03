Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 October, 2023, 9:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Law Ministry's decision closes chapter of Khaleda's treatment abroad: Home boss

Published : Tuesday, 3 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Monday said that there is no scope of changing the decision about sending BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia abroad for treatment after the law ministry's opinion.

"As there are legal complications in this regard, I sent the letter to the law ministry to know their opinion�Law Ministry informed us that it is not possible. I don't think there's anything else we can do now," he said.

Home minister said this while replying to questions from journalists at the secretariat on Monday.

Earlier on Sunday, the Law Ministry opined that Khaleda Zia cannot be sent abroad for treatment.

"Our legislative and judiciary departments are completely independent. We don't have any authority there. I just informed you about the opinion given by the law ministry in response to their petition," he said.

Responding to a question about the allegation that some Awami League leaders including Haji Selim have taken this facility (treatment abroad), the minister said that Haji Selim is not convicted. His trial is going on.

While asked about BNP's comment that they won't take permission from the police to hold next programs, Asaduzzaman Khan said, "They carry out many things that are not legal and create public sufferings. You people have already witnessed that. Krishak Dal held a rally in front of Abudharr Ghifari College blocking all roads without taking permission from the police."

"Our advice will be that everyone obey the law. If we do not follow the law, it will cause public suffering. And if public suffering increases, our law enforcement team will do what they should do," he said.

Mentioning that people have not forgotten violence carried out by BNP in 2014 yet, the minister said that if they want to do it again, the people of the country will do what they should.

Asked if he had received any list of those included in the US visa policy, the minister said, "We have not received such a list. The ones that are being heard seem to be all exaggerated, not facts."    �UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts BD
Democracy must continue in BD at any cost: PM
LPG price hiked, 12kg cylinder to cost Tk 1,363
No concern in police regarding US visa policy
Illegal arms a big challenge for the general election: DMP Commissioner
Soft opening of HSIA's 3rd terminal Oct 7: CAAB Chair
Law Ministry's decision closes chapter of Khaleda's treatment abroad: Home boss
Journalist community worried over  remarks of US envoy: BFUJ


Latest News
At least two killed in Thailand’s shopping mall shooting
BNP won't join election keeping Sheikh Hasina in power: Fakhrul
PM shows unique generosity to avengeful Khaleda: Hasan
World Bank lowers Bangladesh's GDP growth forecast to 5.6%
Ship from Indonesia arrives at Mongla port with coal for Rampal power plant
RAB preparing area-based terrorist list ahead of polls
Bangladesh take on Malaysia in Asian Games cricket
British Council hosts Commonwealth scholars’ engagement seminar on mental health
Actor Tom Hanks warns of ad with AI imposter
Bangladeshi expatriate dies in Malaysia road crash
Most Read News
AI paves way for revolutionary health advances
SC to hold Shahed's bail hearing on Oct 15
5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Bangladesh
DAP: Keraniganj park will be Dhaka's largest park
Transport owners' feud again halts Rajbari-Dhaka bus services
SC stays bail of accused Monir in journalist Nadim murder case
BNP's farmers' rally at Nayapaltan today
Dhaka now is world’s slowest city too
B'baria AL leader Mamun Sarker passes away, PM mourns
Fire at Gazipur factory godown
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft