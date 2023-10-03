Law Ministry's decision closes chapter of Khaleda's treatment abroad: Home boss







"As there are legal complications in this regard, I sent the letter to the law ministry to know their opinion�Law Ministry informed us that it is not possible. I don't think there's anything else we can do now," he said.



Home minister said this while replying to questions from journalists at the secretariat on Monday.

Earlier on Sunday, the Law Ministry opined that Khaleda Zia cannot be sent abroad for treatment.



"Our legislative and judiciary departments are completely independent. We don't have any authority there. I just informed you about the opinion given by the law ministry in response to their petition," he said.



Responding to a question about the allegation that some Awami League leaders including Haji Selim have taken this facility (treatment abroad), the minister said that Haji Selim is not convicted. His trial is going on.



While asked about BNP's comment that they won't take permission from the police to hold next programs, Asaduzzaman Khan said, "They carry out many things that are not legal and create public sufferings. You people have already witnessed that. Krishak Dal held a rally in front of Abudharr Ghifari College blocking all roads without taking permission from the police."



"Our advice will be that everyone obey the law. If we do not follow the law, it will cause public suffering. And if public suffering increases, our law enforcement team will do what they should do," he said.



Mentioning that people have not forgotten violence carried out by BNP in 2014 yet, the minister said that if they want to do it again, the people of the country will do what they should.



Asked if he had received any list of those included in the US visa policy, the minister said, "We have not received such a list. The ones that are being heard seem to be all exaggerated, not facts." �UNB



Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Monday said that there is no scope of changing the decision about sending BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia abroad for treatment after the law ministry's opinion."As there are legal complications in this regard, I sent the letter to the law ministry to know their opinion�Law Ministry informed us that it is not possible. I don't think there's anything else we can do now," he said.Home minister said this while replying to questions from journalists at the secretariat on Monday.Earlier on Sunday, the Law Ministry opined that Khaleda Zia cannot be sent abroad for treatment."Our legislative and judiciary departments are completely independent. We don't have any authority there. I just informed you about the opinion given by the law ministry in response to their petition," he said.Responding to a question about the allegation that some Awami League leaders including Haji Selim have taken this facility (treatment abroad), the minister said that Haji Selim is not convicted. His trial is going on.While asked about BNP's comment that they won't take permission from the police to hold next programs, Asaduzzaman Khan said, "They carry out many things that are not legal and create public sufferings. You people have already witnessed that. Krishak Dal held a rally in front of Abudharr Ghifari College blocking all roads without taking permission from the police.""Our advice will be that everyone obey the law. If we do not follow the law, it will cause public suffering. And if public suffering increases, our law enforcement team will do what they should do," he said.Mentioning that people have not forgotten violence carried out by BNP in 2014 yet, the minister said that if they want to do it again, the people of the country will do what they should.Asked if he had received any list of those included in the US visa policy, the minister said, "We have not received such a list. The ones that are being heard seem to be all exaggerated, not facts." �UNB