Tuesday, 3 October, 2023
Visa Sanction

Journalist community worried over  remarks of US envoy: BFUJ

Published : Tuesday, 3 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) on Monday has expressed concern over the recent remarks of US ambassador to Bangladesh Peter D Haas where the envoy mentioned media persons would fall under the recently imposed visa sanction.
In a statement, BFUJ president Omar Faruque and secretary general Dip Azad said professional journalists' community is worried over the remarks of the US envoy.

They said media is playing its role to flourish democratic practice in Bangladesh.
Professional journalists are committed to ensuring accountability of democratic institutions in holding a free and fair election and people's rights to information, the statement reads.

BFUJ, apex organization of journalists, will always stay beside professional colleagues uncompromisingly.

It said the organization believes that ensuring rights of all citizens including journalists to strengthen rule of law is the effective way to support democracy and human rights in Bangladesh.

Propaganda is being spread against renowned journalists and media at home and abroad since Peter Haas announced that media persons would fall under the recently imposed visa sanction.

BFUJ also called for taking steps against the propagandists.    �BSS



