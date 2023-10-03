Video
Tuesday, 3 October, 2023
Front Page

11 die, 2,595 more hospitalised with dengue in 24hrs

Published : Tuesday, 3 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Eleven more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Monday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1017 this year.

During the period, 2,595 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.

Of the new patients, 607 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside the capital--indicating a worsening situation across the country, DGHS said.

A total of 9,283 dengue patients, including 3,120 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
So far, the DGHS has recorded 208,884 dengue cases and 198,584 recoveries this year.

September has so far been the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak this year with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to DGHS data.

The authorities have recorded the highest number of dengue positive cases outside the capital in August this year, meaning the mosquito-borne disease gripped the entire country.

August witnessed 71,976 dengue positive cases, the highest cases in a single month since dengue outbreak began in 2000 in the country while 342 dengue-related deaths were reported in the current month, the DGHS statement said.

According to the health experts, the vector-borne disease hit Dhaka city in 2000 subsequently the dengue positive cases were detected in Dhaka city only.
 
But the dengue disease is changing its nature and it is gradually spreading across the country, they said, adding: "All 64 districts of the country have witnessed positive dengue cases."    �Agencies



