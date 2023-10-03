Hearing deferred, bail extended







The court also extended Samrat's bail until January 15 in the case.



Judge Monjurul Imam of Special Judge's Court-6 issued the order after Samrat's lawyer submitted two separate applications, one for the extension of his bail and another for the adjournment of the charge framing hearing. The judge did not make any ruling on the application to lift the travel ban previously imposed on Samrat.

Samrat, recognized as a "kingpin" of the illegal casino business in the capital, was present in court during Monday's hearing.

On November 12, 2019, ACC Deputy Director Md Jahangir Alam filed a case against him for amassing wealth worth around Tk 3 crore beyond his known income sources.



On November 26, 2020, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) submitted the charge sheet, accusing him of accumulating wealth worth over Tk 222.88 crore beyond his known income sources.



