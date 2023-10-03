Foreign investments worth hundreds of crores in pipeline: BSEC Chair







He made this statement at the opening ceremony of the 'World Investor Week' held at BSEC's Multipurpose Hall in Agargaon, the capital, on Monday.



Shibli Rubaiyat-ul-Islam stated that investments in Bangladesh are expected to begin in two to three months. Currently, foreign investors are awaiting the outcome of the upcoming elections before making their decisions. Approximately US$14 billion in investments are in the pipeline.

He remarked, "Investment is of paramount importance for Bangladesh at this juncture. Our country presents ample opportunities for development in agriculture, healthcare, and technology through investments. Despite facing criticism, we have initiated country branding efforts because it is crucial for the nation's recognition. Without effective country branding, people won't understand who we truly are."



He further stated, "Our country currently requires $900 billion in investments, whereas our capacity stands at $425 billion.



This results in a $500 billion investment deficit that we need to attract from abroad. Hence, we are going beyond our traditional responsibilities to promote country branding."



The BSEC Chairman added, "During Investment Week, we must acknowledge the need for smarter strategies to drive the country forward.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina consistently emphasizes the importance of being smart. Given the increased risks in investment, being smart is no longer optional."



Professor Dr Sheikh Shamsuddin Ahmed, Commissioner of BSEC, delivered a welcoming speech at the event. Professor Nazrul Islam, former Chairman of the University Grants Commission, was present as the chief guest.



Like many other countries worldwide, Bangladesh is observing 'World Investor Week 2023' from the 2nd to the 12th of October.



As a member of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), a global organization of capital market regulatory bodies, BSEC has been participating in 'World Investor Week' since 2017. This tradition continues in the country.



Prior to the opening ceremony, a panel discussion on 'Investor Resilience' took place. Speakers included BSEC Executive Director Mohammad Rezaul Karim, Vice President of the Bangladesh Merchant Bankers Association (BMBA) Moniruzzaman, Vice President of the DSE Brokers Association of Bangladesh (DBA) Saifuddin, and Chief Regulatory Officer (CRO) of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), Khairul Bashar.



Mohammad Rezaul Karim highlighted the importance of investors and market-related organizations having an emergency fund. He suggested that if investors and market-related institutions maintained such funds, they could invest in the market promptly, leading to a swift market recovery.



BMBA Vice President Moniruzzaman emphasized that the survival of investors in challenging market conditions is a significant concern. To thrive, investors need to invest in reputable companies.



Khairul Bashar, DSE's CRO, stressed the necessity of preventing manipulation to restore investor confidence in the capital market, and he assured that DSE is taking steps in this direction.



