SC to hold hearing on Shahed's bail October 15







Justice M Enayetur Rahim, Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division, set the date after hearing on the plea.



Earlier, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the application against Shahed, who was earlier jailed for three years in a graft case.

The High Court on September 14, gave six-month bail to Shahed in that case.



The ACC filed the case against Shahed on March 1, 2021, for amassing illegal wealth of Tk 1.69 crore. The court framed charges against Shahed on April 17 last year.



A total of 10 witnesses testified in the case on different hearing dates.



