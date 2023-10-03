Video
Tuesday, 3 October, 2023
SC to hold hearing on Shahed's bail October 15

Published : Tuesday, 3 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 243
Staff Correspondent

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court will hold a hearing on October 15 on a petition that sought a stay on High Court's bail earlier given to Regent Group Chairman Md Shahed alias Shahed Karim in a graft case.

Justice M Enayetur Rahim, Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division, set the date after hearing on the plea.

Earlier, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the application against Shahed, who was earlier jailed for three years in a graft case.

The High Court on September 14, gave six-month bail to Shahed in that case.

The ACC filed the case against Shahed on March 1, 2021, for amassing illegal wealth of Tk 1.69 crore. The court framed charges against Shahed on April 17 last year.

A total of 10 witnesses testified in the case on different hearing dates.



