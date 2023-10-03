EC decision today on by-polls







Following death of Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan independent MP, Brahmabaria-2 constituency fell vacant.



Laxmipur-3 constituency fell vacant following death of ruling Awami League MP AKM Shahjahan Kamal.

A notification signed by KM Abdus Salam, Senior Secretary of Parliament Secretariat declared the seats vacant.

The notification was sent to the EC.



B'baria-2, Laxmipur-3 The Election Commission (EC) will at its meeting decide today whether or not by-elections will be be held in Bahmanbaria-2 and Lakshmipur-3 constituencies.Following death of Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan independent MP, Brahmabaria-2 constituency fell vacant.Laxmipur-3 constituency fell vacant following death of ruling Awami League MP AKM Shahjahan Kamal.A notification signed by KM Abdus Salam, Senior Secretary of Parliament Secretariat declared the seats vacant.The notification was sent to the EC.