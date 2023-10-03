Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 October, 2023, 9:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

B\'baria-2, Laxmipur-3

EC decision today on by-polls

Published : Tuesday, 3 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 206
Staff Correspondent

B'baria-2, Laxmipur-3 The Election Commission (EC) will at its meeting decide today whether or not by-elections will be be held in Bahmanbaria-2 and Lakshmipur-3 constituencies.  

Following death of Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan independent MP, Brahmabaria-2 constituency fell vacant.

Laxmipur-3 constituency fell vacant following death of ruling Awami League MP AKM Shahjahan Kamal.

A notification signed by KM Abdus Salam, Senior Secretary of Parliament Secretariat declared the seats vacant.
The notification was sent to the EC.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts BD
Democracy must continue in BD at any cost: PM
LPG price hiked, 12kg cylinder to cost Tk 1,363
No concern in police regarding US visa policy
Illegal arms a big challenge for the general election: DMP Commissioner
Soft opening of HSIA's 3rd terminal Oct 7: CAAB Chair
Law Ministry's decision closes chapter of Khaleda's treatment abroad: Home boss
Journalist community worried over  remarks of US envoy: BFUJ


Latest News
BNP won't join election keeping Sheikh Hasina in power: Fakhrul
PM shows unique generosity to avengeful Khaleda: Hasan
World Bank lowers Bangladesh's GDP growth forecast to 5.6%
Ship from Indonesia arrives at Mongla port with coal for Rampal power plant
RAB preparing area-based terrorist list ahead of polls
Bangladesh take on Malaysia in Asian Games cricket
British Council hosts Commonwealth scholars’ engagement seminar on mental health
Actor Tom Hanks warns of ad with AI imposter
Bangladeshi expatriate dies in Malaysia road crash
DU sings MoU with University of Regina on academic collaboration
Most Read News
AI paves way for revolutionary health advances
SC to hold Shahed's bail hearing on Oct 15
5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Bangladesh
DAP: Keraniganj park will be Dhaka's largest park
Transport owners' feud again halts Rajbari-Dhaka bus services
SC stays bail of accused Monir in journalist Nadim murder case
BNP's farmers' rally at Nayapaltan today
Dhaka now is world’s slowest city too
B'baria AL leader Mamun Sarker passes away, PM mourns
Fire at Gazipur factory godown
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft