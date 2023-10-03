|
B\'baria-2, Laxmipur-3
EC decision today on by-polls
Published : Tuesday, 3 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM Count : 206
B'baria-2, Laxmipur-3 The Election Commission (EC) will at its meeting decide today whether or not by-elections will be be held in Bahmanbaria-2 and Lakshmipur-3 constituencies.
Following death of Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan independent MP, Brahmabaria-2 constituency fell vacant.
Laxmipur-3 constituency fell vacant following death of ruling Awami League MP AKM Shahjahan Kamal.
A notification signed by KM Abdus Salam, Senior Secretary of Parliament Secretariat declared the seats vacant.
The notification was sent to the EC.