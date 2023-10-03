Video
Tuesday, 3 October, 2023
Kamal warns against move to activate underworld activities before polls

Published : Tuesday, 3 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100
Staff Correspondent

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Monday warned anyone attempting to activate underworld criminals ahead of the upcoming national election scheduled for January.
 
"You are well aware of who created the underworld and Bangla Bhai, and who killed brilliant students by cutting their veins. We are well-informed about them.

If they believe they can undermine the government by resorting to the same tactics as before, they are mistaken. This government has the mandate of the people, and it stands with the people.

Engaging in negative and destructive politics will not serve their interests," he stated during a media briefing at his Secretariat office.

Responding to a question regarding the US Visa Policy and the list of restricted individuals for Bangladesh, Kamal commented on the extensive discussion surrounding the issue.

"We have not yet received the list. The list of individuals who will be denied US visas has not been provided to us. The names that are currently being discussed are not accurate," he asserted.

Regarding money laundering concerns from Bangladesh to the USA, Kamal emphasized that if such activities are identified, they will be investigated by the appropriate authorities.




