

Govt wants to kill Khaleda by not allowing treatment abroad: Fakhrul



"The people of the country have burst into anger as the current unelected and anti-mass regime wants to kill her without giving her any scope for treatment," he said.



Speaking at a rally, the BNP leader also said the government is resorting to deception and giving wrong interpretation of laws to mislead people in a bid to kill Khaleda without treatment.

"They're scared and cowards. They know that if Khaleda Zia recovers and returns among the people their throne will collapse," he observed.



Jatiyatabadi Krishak Dal arranged the rally in front of BNP's Nayapaltan Central Office, demanding the release of party chairperson Khaleda Zia from 'unjust' captivity, resignation of the current regime and holding the next election under a non-party neutral government.



Fakhrul said the government is showing various laws regarding Khaleda Zia's treatment abroad though Awami League President Sheik Hasina went to the USA from jail for the treatment of her ear problem during the 1/11 political changeover.



"So, why are you saying these things now when Begum Khaleda Zia is on the crossroad of life and death," he said.



The BNP leader said the government is unwilling to allow Khaleda to receive treatment abroad out of political vengeance. "They don't want Begum Zia to recover and they don't want to allow her to do politics.



The main goal of the Awami League is that there will be no opposition party in this country. Only they will run the government in this country.



Their statements give an impression that they are the only owners of this country and we all are their subjects," he said.



BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has been undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka since August 9 as she has been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung, heart, and eye problems. �UNB



