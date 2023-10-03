Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 October, 2023, 9:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BNP is out to foil next general election: Quader

Published : Tuesday, 3 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday said BNP is now involved in a deep rooted conspiracy to foil the upcoming 12th general election and destroy the polls environment.

"In the continuity of the past, they (BNP) want to make the elections and the electoral process questionable by standing against democratic process.

At the same time, they want to disrupt the pace of development and political stability in the country," he said in a statement.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said elections were held in the past as per the constitution and polls will be held in the future on the same way too.

In 2014, he said, BNP men burnt many innocent people alive through arson attacks across the country aiming to foil the elections.

In the name of resisting the elections, BNP burnt more than 3,000 people alive, set over 500 polling booths and public and private institutions, including schools, on fire, killed a judge sitting in the courtroom by bomb attack, killed a lawyer, uprooted rail trucks, cut down hundreds of trees and carried out barbaric destructive acts by cutting roads, the AL general secretary said.

He said no political party can do such behaviour of vengeance on the people of its own country, while the entire world astonished at the activities of BNP.

In the 2018 elections, BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman, the blessed son of corruption and convicted fugitive, was engaged in nomination trade sitting in London while BNP gave nominations to some 750 people against 300 seats, Quader said.

"Today, when they (BNP leaders) threaten that they will not allow elections to be held, the country's people clearly understand that BNP has no responsibility to the country's people, democracy, constitution and law,' he said.

Quader said BNP is an illegal political party as the political history of BNP is the history of anti-democratic, unconstitutional and illegal activities. He said military dictator Ziaur Rahman seized the state power at gunpoint.
 
Claiming that BNP's politics is running for power, he said BNP has never practiced the politics of public welfare and the establishment of people's rights.

That is why BNP's politics depends on the grace of their foreign masters, the road transport minister said, adding that if BNP had minimum faith in the people, democracy and the politics of welfare, there would not have been any crisis in the democracy of this country.

He reiterated that the upcoming general elections would be held on time in line with the constitution and no evil force would be able to halt it.    �BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Kamal warns against move to activate underworld activities before polls
Govt wants to kill Khaleda by not allowing treatment abroad: Fakhrul
BNP is out to foil next general election: Quader
SC stays Monir’s bail for 8 weeks
Nobel prize goes to mRNA Covid vaccine researchers
No cause can justify acts of violence: Indian envoy
RAB arrests eight members of kidnapping gang from Jatrabari
People won’t leave streets until govt steps down: Moyeen Khan


Latest News
PM shows unique generosity to avengeful Khaleda: Hasan
World Bank lowers Bangladesh's GDP growth forecast to 5.6%
Ship from Indonesia arrives at Mongla port with coal for Rampal power plant
RAB preparing area-based terrorist list ahead of polls
Bangladesh take on Malaysia in Asian Games cricket
British Council hosts Commonwealth scholars’ engagement seminar on mental health
Actor Tom Hanks warns of ad with AI imposter
Bangladeshi expatriate dies in Malaysia road crash
DU sings MoU with University of Regina on academic collaboration
Child drowns in Laxmipur
Most Read News
AI paves way for revolutionary health advances
SC to hold Shahed's bail hearing on Oct 15
5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Bangladesh
DAP: Keraniganj park will be Dhaka's largest park
Transport owners' feud again halts Rajbari-Dhaka bus services
SC stays bail of accused Monir in journalist Nadim murder case
BNP's farmers' rally at Nayapaltan today
Dhaka now is world’s slowest city too
B'baria AL leader Mamun Sarker passes away, PM mourns
Fire at Gazipur factory godown
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft