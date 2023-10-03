SC stays Monir’s bail for 8 weeks







Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division Justice M Enayetur Rahim passed the order following a petition filed by the state seeking stay on the HC order of bail.



Assistant Attorney General Md Saiful Alam told reporters that following the apex court chamber judge's order, Monir could not get released from jail.

A leave to appeal petition will be moved before the full bench of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on November 20 against the HC bail order, he added.



Earlier on September 25, a HC bench granted six-month bail to Monir in connection with the murder case of Jamalpur journalist Golam Rabbani Nadim.



Earlier, the court rejected the bail of six accused, including prime accused Mahmudul Alam Babu and Moniruzzaman Monir in connection with the killing case. Additional District and Sessions Judge Sultan Mahmud rejected their bail pleas.



Nadim, who was the Jamalpur District Correspondent of Banglanews24.com and also the Bakshiganj Upazila Correspon-dent of Ekattor TV, who was seriously injured in an attack allegedly by some supporters of Babu in the Pathati area of Bakshiganj upazila on June 14, died at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital the next day.



