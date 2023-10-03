No cause can justify acts of violence: Indian envoy





He made the remark while visiting the historic Gandhi Ashram in Noakhali on the occasion of the 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and International Day of Non-violence, a press release of Indian High Commission said.



The Indian envoy said the commemoration of International Day of Non-violence on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary every year reaffirms the universality of the values of peace, non-violence, tolerance and understanding, and highlights their relevance in dealing with the current global challenges such as terrorism.





Verma offered floral tributes to the Father of the Indian nation at the Ashram and also addressed a seminar hosted by the Gandhi Ashram Trust on the theme "Gandhiji's quest for peace and harmony in Noakhali and its relevance in the contemporary world".



The High Commissioner Verma noted that Gandhiji's conviction in the innate goodness of humanity and his unwavering faith in peace and non-violence as a force for change remain as relevant today as they were during India's freedom struggle.



He highlighted that Gandhiji's historic visit to Noakhali in 1946 exemplified the extraordinary power of dialogue, empathy, and understanding, even in the most challenging of circumstances.



His unyielding dedication to the principles of non-violence and communal harmony not only brought solace to Noakhali, but also left an indelible mark on the conscience of humanity, Verma said.



The High Commissioner also visited the museum at the Gandhi Ashram showcasing memorabilia associated with Gandhiji's stay at the Noakhali in 1946 and encouraged the Gandhi Ashram Trust to forge regular cooperation and exchanges with various institutions devoted to Gandhian studies in India. �BSS



