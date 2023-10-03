RAB arrests eight members of kidnapping gang from Jatrabari







The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested eight suspected members of a kidnapping gang, including its mastermind, from Jatrabari area of the capital on Sunday.The arrested were Samim Hossain Naeem, 21, Santo Mia, 35, Saidul Islam, 18, Dulal Hossain, 35, Rakib Islam, 23, Sumon Sarker, 27, Methun Mia, 23, Saiful Islam Munna, 26, and Liton Mia alias Akash, 36.RAB sources said a team of RAB-3, being informed, conducted a drive in Jatrabari area at 8.30pm and arrested them.During the drive, RAB also seized Tk 56,036, eight mobile phones, two silver chains and one silver bracelet from their possession. Legal action was taken against them.