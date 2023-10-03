Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 October, 2023, 9:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

RAB arrests eight members of kidnapping gang from Jatrabari

Published : Tuesday, 3 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 239
Staff Correspondent

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested eight suspected members of a kidnapping gang, including its mastermind, from Jatrabari area of the capital on Sunday.

The arrested were Samim Hossain Naeem, 21, Santo Mia, 35, Saidul Islam, 18, Dulal Hossain, 35, Rakib Islam, 23, Sumon Sarker, 27, Methun Mia, 23, Saiful Islam Munna, 26, and Liton Mia alias Akash, 36.

RAB sources said a team of RAB-3, being informed, conducted a drive in Jatrabari area at 8.30pm and arrested them.

During the drive, RAB also seized Tk 56,036, eight mobile phones, two silver chains and one silver bracelet from their possession. Legal action was taken against them.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Kamal warns against move to activate underworld activities before polls
Govt wants to kill Khaleda by not allowing treatment abroad: Fakhrul
BNP is out to foil next general election: Quader
SC stays Monir’s bail for 8 weeks
Nobel prize goes to mRNA Covid vaccine researchers
No cause can justify acts of violence: Indian envoy
RAB arrests eight members of kidnapping gang from Jatrabari
People won’t leave streets until govt steps down: Moyeen Khan


Latest News
PM shows unique generosity to avengeful Khaleda: Hasan
World Bank lowers Bangladesh's GDP growth forecast to 5.6%
Ship from Indonesia arrives at Mongla port with coal for Rampal power plant
RAB preparing area-based terrorist list ahead of polls
Bangladesh take on Malaysia in Asian Games cricket
British Council hosts Commonwealth scholars’ engagement seminar on mental health
Actor Tom Hanks warns of ad with AI imposter
Bangladeshi expatriate dies in Malaysia road crash
DU sings MoU with University of Regina on academic collaboration
Child drowns in Laxmipur
Most Read News
AI paves way for revolutionary health advances
SC to hold Shahed's bail hearing on Oct 15
5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Bangladesh
DAP: Keraniganj park will be Dhaka's largest park
Transport owners' feud again halts Rajbari-Dhaka bus services
SC stays bail of accused Monir in journalist Nadim murder case
BNP's farmers' rally at Nayapaltan today
Dhaka now is world’s slowest city too
B'baria AL leader Mamun Sarker passes away, PM mourns
Fire at Gazipur factory godown
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft