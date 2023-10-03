Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 October, 2023, 9:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

At least 38 injured in police HQ fire in Egypt’s Ismailia

Published : Tuesday, 3 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100

ISMAILIA, Oct 2: A huge fire broke out at a police headquarters in the Egyptian city of Ismailia on Monday, injuring at least 38 people before it was put out, according to the health ministry.

No fatalities were immediately reported but the building was fully staffed with policemen when the fire broke out before dawn.

By the time the first rescue services arrived, the blaze had engulfed the entire building of the Ismailia Security Directorate.

Flames raged through the multi-storey building that was completely obscured by a massive cloud of smoke before the blaze was brought under control.

By dawn, all that remained of the headquarters was a charred shell as emergency services carried out cooling procedures to prevent another fire from breaking out.

On social media, users shared footage of the fire which showed individuals trapped inside, calling for help from the windows.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known and security forces have sealed off the area, where AFP correspondents saw rescuers attempting to evacuate those trapped inside, assisted by a crane.

Interior Minister Mahmoud Tawfik ordered an investigation into the causes of the fire, as well as a "structural safety review" for the building, his ministry said in a statement.

Authorities have not made statements on how many policemen and detainees were inside the building overnight.

Of 26 wounded who were transferred to a local hospital, 24 had suffered from "asphyxiation" and two from burns, the health ministry reported.

Twelve more were treated at the scene.

The health ministry deployed 50 ambulances to the scene, which were joined by military emergency services including two planes, according to local media.    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


At least 38 injured in police HQ fire in Egypt’s Ismailia
Kremlin says Ukraine fatigue ‘will grow,’ after US aid rift
Trump to appear in New York court for civil fraud trial
After Ankara bombing, Turkey hits back in Iraq and at home
AL shares photos of bamboo sticks allegedly distributed at BNP rally
Russia claims 'improved' position on northeast Ukraine frontline
IS attack on Syria army bus kills 26 soldiers: monitor
JU names 6 new residential halls


Latest News
PM shows unique generosity to avengeful Khaleda: Hasan
World Bank lowers Bangladesh's GDP growth forecast to 5.6%
Ship from Indonesia arrives at Mongla port with coal for Rampal power plant
RAB preparing area-based terrorist list ahead of polls
Bangladesh take on Malaysia in Asian Games cricket
British Council hosts Commonwealth scholars’ engagement seminar on mental health
Actor Tom Hanks warns of ad with AI imposter
Bangladeshi expatriate dies in Malaysia road crash
DU sings MoU with University of Regina on academic collaboration
Child drowns in Laxmipur
Most Read News
AI paves way for revolutionary health advances
SC to hold Shahed's bail hearing on Oct 15
5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Bangladesh
DAP: Keraniganj park will be Dhaka's largest park
Transport owners' feud again halts Rajbari-Dhaka bus services
SC stays bail of accused Monir in journalist Nadim murder case
BNP's farmers' rally at Nayapaltan today
Dhaka now is world’s slowest city too
B'baria AL leader Mamun Sarker passes away, PM mourns
Fire at Gazipur factory godown
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft