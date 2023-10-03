Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 October, 2023, 9:44 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Kremlin says Ukraine fatigue ‘will grow,’ after US aid rift

Published : Tuesday, 3 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102

MOSCOW, Oct 2: The Kremlin said on Monday that Western fatigue over Ukraine "will grow", as the future of United States aid for Kyiv hung in the balance.

A compromise struck in the US Congress over the weekend left out fresh funding for Ukraine due to opposition from hardline Republicans.

"Fatigue over this conflict -- fatigue from the completely absurd sponsorship of the Kyiv regime -- will grow in various countries, including the US," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

He added that Washington would nonetheless "continue its involvement in this conflict".

US President Joe Biden has vowed to "not walk away" from Ukraine in an attempt to reassure Kyiv as Russia's offensive drags on for a 20th month.

Moscow has long counted on Western countries growing tired of supporting Kyiv and on divisions arising within Western alliances.

"Fatigue will lead to the fragmentation of the political establishment," Peskov said.

His comments came as European Union foreign ministers met in Kyiv to pledge support for Ukraine, despite disagreements among the bloc's 27 members over the conflict.     �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


At least 38 injured in police HQ fire in Egypt’s Ismailia
Kremlin says Ukraine fatigue ‘will grow,’ after US aid rift
Trump to appear in New York court for civil fraud trial
After Ankara bombing, Turkey hits back in Iraq and at home
AL shares photos of bamboo sticks allegedly distributed at BNP rally
Russia claims 'improved' position on northeast Ukraine frontline
IS attack on Syria army bus kills 26 soldiers: monitor
JU names 6 new residential halls


Latest News
PM shows unique generosity to avengeful Khaleda: Hasan
World Bank lowers Bangladesh's GDP growth forecast to 5.6%
Ship from Indonesia arrives at Mongla port with coal for Rampal power plant
RAB preparing area-based terrorist list ahead of polls
Bangladesh take on Malaysia in Asian Games cricket
British Council hosts Commonwealth scholars’ engagement seminar on mental health
Actor Tom Hanks warns of ad with AI imposter
Bangladeshi expatriate dies in Malaysia road crash
DU sings MoU with University of Regina on academic collaboration
Child drowns in Laxmipur
Most Read News
AI paves way for revolutionary health advances
SC to hold Shahed's bail hearing on Oct 15
5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Bangladesh
DAP: Keraniganj park will be Dhaka's largest park
Transport owners' feud again halts Rajbari-Dhaka bus services
SC stays bail of accused Monir in journalist Nadim murder case
BNP's farmers' rally at Nayapaltan today
Dhaka now is world’s slowest city too
B'baria AL leader Mamun Sarker passes away, PM mourns
Fire at Gazipur factory godown
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft