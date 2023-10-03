After Ankara bombing, Turkey hits back in Iraq and at home







On Sunday morning, two attackers detonated a bomb near government buildings in Ankara, killing them both and wounding two police officers. The outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group claimed responsibility.



The defence ministry said many militants were "neutralised", a term mostly used to mean killed, in air strikes that destroyed 20 targets - caves, shelters and depots used by the PKK in Iraq's Metina, Hakurk, Qandil and Gara regions.

Turkey has stepped up military action against the PKK in northern Iraq over the last few years in operations it says are conducted under self-defence rights arising from Article 51 of the United Nations charter.



Iraqi President Abdul-Latif Rashid said in comments aired on Monday that Iraq rejected repeated Turkish air strikes or the presence of Turkish bases in its Kurdistan region and hoped to come to an agreement with Ankara to solve the problem.



The PKK is designated a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States and European Union. It launched an insurgency in southeast Turkey in 1984 and more than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict.



On Sunday, CCTV footage seen by Reuters showed a vehicle pulling up outside the interior ministry's main gate in Ankara and one of its occupants quickly walking toward the building before being engulfed in an explosion. �REUTERS



