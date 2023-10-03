Prez to confer awards today







He will hand over the awards, crests , money and citations to the awardees-who own industrial units of heavy, medium, small, micro and cottage and high-tech type among the selected industrialists at gala ceremony at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka.



A total of 12 industrial units are getting the 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial Award 2022', under six categories for their outstanding contribution in respective sectors.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, and Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI) president Mahbubul Alam are expected to present in the ceremony.



Runner Automobiles Ltd secured the first place, followed by Zaber & Zubair Fabrics Ltd and BSRM Steels Ltd in the large industries category while in medium-scale industries category, Nita Company Ltd secured first position while Noman Terry Towel Mills Ltd ranked second position.



Hazrat Amanat Shah Spinning Mills Ltd secured first position, Basumati Distribution Ltd in second, and Techno Media Ltd in third position in the small-scale industries category.



Besides, Green Genesis Engineering Ltd has been selected in the micro-industries category and Shamsunnahar Textile Mills in the cottage industries category.



Walton Hi-Tech Industries Ltd gained the first place in the hi-tech industries category while Super Star Electrical Accessories Ltd secured the second place in the category. �UNB



President Mohammed Shahabuddin will distribute Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial Award 2022 to 12 industrial units on Tuesday.He will hand over the awards, crests , money and citations to the awardees-who own industrial units of heavy, medium, small, micro and cottage and high-tech type among the selected industrialists at gala ceremony at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka.A total of 12 industrial units are getting the 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial Award 2022', under six categories for their outstanding contribution in respective sectors.Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, and Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI) president Mahbubul Alam are expected to present in the ceremony.Runner Automobiles Ltd secured the first place, followed by Zaber & Zubair Fabrics Ltd and BSRM Steels Ltd in the large industries category while in medium-scale industries category, Nita Company Ltd secured first position while Noman Terry Towel Mills Ltd ranked second position.Hazrat Amanat Shah Spinning Mills Ltd secured first position, Basumati Distribution Ltd in second, and Techno Media Ltd in third position in the small-scale industries category.Besides, Green Genesis Engineering Ltd has been selected in the micro-industries category and Shamsunnahar Textile Mills in the cottage industries category.Walton Hi-Tech Industries Ltd gained the first place in the hi-tech industries category while Super Star Electrical Accessories Ltd secured the second place in the category. �UNB