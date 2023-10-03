Fire at Gazipur warehouse under control







The blaze started at a house in Gazipur's Sharifpur area around 3 am and spread to the adjacent warehouse of Unimax Textile Limited factory, said Abdullah Al Arefin, deputy assistant director of Gazipur Fire Service.



On information, five fire-fighting units from Joydebpur and Tongi fire stations rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control around 5 am, he added. �UNB

GAZIPUR, Oct 2: A massive fire that broke out in a house and later spread to a textile waste warehouse in Gazipur early Monday was brought under control, officials said.The blaze started at a house in Gazipur's Sharifpur area around 3 am and spread to the adjacent warehouse of Unimax Textile Limited factory, said Abdullah Al Arefin, deputy assistant director of Gazipur Fire Service.On information, five fire-fighting units from Joydebpur and Tongi fire stations rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control around 5 am, he added. �UNB