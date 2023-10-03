Video
Fire at Gazipur warehouse under control

Published : Tuesday, 3 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 236

GAZIPUR, Oct 2: A massive fire that broke out in a house and later spread to a textile waste warehouse in Gazipur early Monday was brought under control, officials said.

The blaze started at a house in Gazipur's Sharifpur area around 3 am and spread to the adjacent warehouse of Unimax Textile Limited factory, said Abdullah Al Arefin, deputy assistant director of Gazipur Fire Service.

On information, five fire-fighting units from Joydebpur and Tongi fire stations rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control around 5 am, he added.    �UNB



