Tuesday, 3 October, 2023, 9:43 PM
Home City News

DMP arrests 56 for consuming, selling drugs in city

Published : Tuesday, 3 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 187

As part of the anti-drug drives in the capital, the members of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested a total of 56 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Monday.

According to a release issued by the DMP, police conducted these operations against the drug sellers and consumers in different areas under various police stations of the metropolis.

They also detained a total of 56 drug traffickers and recovered huge drugs from their possessions from 6:00am of October 1 to 6:00am on Monday.    �BSS



