Stop wildlife trafficking







Bangladesh is one of the transit routes for wildlife trafficking. In recent times the number of wildlife trafficking has increased at an alarming rate.



Bengal Tiger, Mukpora Hanuman, Shy Monkey, Venomous Snake and various types of birds are collected mainly from Satkhira, Bagerhat, Sylhet, Rangamati, Cox's Bazar, Bandarban and Gazipur districts and some of these creatures are brought to Dhaka, some part to Chittagong Port and the rest in the local market.

These animals are smuggled abroad especially to India, Myanmar, Thailand, Singapore through ships and airplanes. Wildlife is a diversity in Bangladesh. Nearly 70 percent of wildlife has declined in the last 50 years. So wildlife trafficking must be stopped to protect biodiversity. Hope the National Forest Department will take immediate and effective steps to turn wildlife trafficking off. Also take appropriate steps to make wildlife habitats safe and livable.



Al Amin

