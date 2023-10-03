A Dengue vaccine in the offing







In particular, antibodies to all 4 Dengue serotypes were found in most participants after the vaccination. It was a much awaited result as Dengue Fever has multiple serotypes, and since the vaccine needs to provide protection against all of them. The vaccine has been named as TV 005 by the US National Institutes of Health (NIH).



In the trial, almost 200 volunteers aged between 1 and 49 years received the TV005 vaccine or placebo over the course of 3 years, beginning in 2016.

Currently, fluid management and symptom control are the only available treatments for Dengue in the country, and that too is questionable.



At the same time the latest development of TV005 is a testament to the collaborative efforts of global research teams and sheer dedication of scientists working to combat the deadly Dengue.



Our researchers from ICDDRB and members of Larner College of Medicine at the University of Vermont (UVM), USA were the first to observe and study the promising Dengue Vaccine in Bangladesh.



The third phase trial of the vaccine has already started in India and some other countries. In fact, the vaccine was put on trial in 42 phases in different countries. It is a great prospect for Bangladesh, which obviously is good news for the country.



However, the results, though much encouraging but comes on the heel of the Dengue death toll crossing the 1,000 mark. While the vaccine is not rolling out of the laboratory right away, thus it is imperative to follow prescribed health guidelines round the clock.



This year Bangladesh faced the biggest Dengue outbreak in its history, and which the health and city authorities manifestly failed to prevent. Total number of Dengue patients hospitalised in the country this year have crossed well over 200,000 by now.



We don't expect the recurrence of this health disaster once more.



Given promising developments in inventing the vaccine, now we can only hope that researchers to have collaborated on the project to fast-forward the process to make widespread use of the vaccine within the shortest span of time.



In conclusion, we call on global healthcare leading authorities to ensure that the vaccine's accessibility and pricing to not turn into an issue for poor countries as Bangladesh, like it was in case of Coronavirus vaccines.



On that matter, all vaccines should be kept free of politics.



