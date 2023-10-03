

Thrust on habitable residence for all



This year's theme of the Day is - 'Resilient urban economies. Cities as drivers of growth and recovery'.



To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in districts including Gaibandha, Narayanganj and Narail.

GAIBANDHA: On the occasion, the district administration and District Public Works Department (PWD) jointly organized different programmes in the town.



A discussion meeting on the significance of the Day was also held in the conference room of the deputy commissioner's (DC) office in the town.



Additional DC (ADC) (Development & Human Resources Management) Sushanta Kumar Mahato was present as the chief guest while Executive Engineer of PWD Md Asaduzzaman presided over the meeting.



Executive Engineer of Education Engineering Department Md Belal Ahmed, District Primary Education Officer Harun-ur-Rashid, and President of Gaibandha Chamber of Commerce and Industry Moksuder Rahman Sahan, among others, also addressed the function.



ADC Sushanta Kumar Mahato in his speech said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had taken various initiatives to ensure planned urbanisation and ensure healthy accommodation for all. At the same time, he (Bangabandhu) wanted to ensure a balanced development of urban and rural areas, said the ADC.



The Awami League (AL) government has given importance on constructing high-rise buildings under private and public projects keeping adequate greenery aiming to minimize carbon footprint, the chief guest added.



Executive Engineer of PWD in his speech said the United Nations designated the first Monday of October of every year as the World Habitat Day to reflect on the state of towns and cities, and on the basic right of all to have adequate shelter.



Because of carbon emissions around the world, different countries of the world including Bangladesh will be severely affected due to adverse impacts of global warming.



"So, in the context of climate change, I think the theme of this year has significance. In addition to planned urbanization to tackle global climate change, it is important to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases," he added.



A number of district level officials, invited persons including journalists also attended the meeting.



Earlier, a rally was brought out in the morning, which paraded the main streets of the town.



NARAYANGANJ: To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in the district.



A rally was brought out from the DC office premises in the morning, and it ended at the same place after parading the main streets of the city.



Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room in the city.



Narayanganj DC Md Mahmudul Haque was present as the chief guest while Executive Engineer of District PWD Mohammad Helal Uddin presided over the meeting.



ADC (General) Sakib Al Rabbi attended the programme as the special guest.



NARAIL: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district.



A discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room in the town at around 12 pm.



The district administration and District PWD jointly organized the programme.



Later on, a colourful rally was brought out from the DC office, which paraded the main streets of the town.



Narail DC Mohammad Ashfakul Haque Chowdhury, ADC (General) Swashati Sheel, Civil Surgeon Dr Sajeda Begum, Assistant Director of District Regional Passport Office Md Jahangir Alam, Deputy Assistant Engineer of District PWD Md Salim Talukder, Senior Assistant (Additional Duties) Md Sabuj Ali, and Senior Accounts Assistant (Cash) Alamgir Saeed, among others, were also present at that time.

