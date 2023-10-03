Video
Tuesday, 3 October, 2023
Home Countryside

Woman crushed under train in Gazipur

Published : Tuesday, 3 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Our Correspondent

GAZIPUR, Oct 2: A woman was crushed under a train in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The incident took place at Joydebpur Railway Junction at around 3:30 pm. The deceased was identified as Shahinur Akter, 45, wife of Ismail Hossain, hailed from Pabna.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Joydebpur Railway Junction Police Camp Shahidullah Hiro said Shahinur was crushed under a train at Joydebpur Railway Junction at around 3:30 pm while she was trying to get into the running train, which left her dead on the spot. Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.



