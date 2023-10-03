Clinic, pharmacy fined at Daulatpur







DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA, Oct 2: A mobile court Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Sunday fined a dental clinic and a pharmacy Tk 40,000 for keeping date-expired medicine.The fined are: Md Afaz Uddin, owner of Bemela Dental Clinic, and Md Abdul Quader, owner of Ma Pharmacy.The mobile court led by Daulatpur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Obaiddullah conducted a drive in at Hospital Mor in the upazila sadar at noon, and fined the two Tk 20,000 each under the National Consumers Right Protection Act.Assistant Director of Kushtia Drug administration KM Mohsin Mahbub, and Daulatpur Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Md Tauhidul Hasan Tuhin, among others, were also present during the drive.