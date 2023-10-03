10 people murdered in seven districts







CHUADANGA: A father allegedly hacked his daughter to death over paying instalments of a loan in Damurhuda Upazila of the district early Sunday.



The deceased was identified as Marjina Khatun, 35, daughter of Azibar Mandal alias Azizul Haque, a resident of Bagadanga Village under Carpusdanga Union in the upazila.

According to the deceased's family members, Marjina and Azizul were locked into an altercation over paying instalments of a loan at Azibar's house on Saturday evening.



Enraged by the incident, the father hacked his daughter with a locally-made sharp weapon when she was asleep at around 1:30 am on Sunday.



Azibar also hacked the deceased's daughter Roksena when she tried to save her mother, leaving the duo critically injured, they said.



The injured were rescued and rushed to Chuadanga Sadar Hospital, where the physicians declared Marjina dead upon arrival, said Dr Mustafizur Rahman, physician of the hospital's emergency department.



Carpusdanga Police Outpost In-Charge Imran Hossain said it is assumed that the family dispute over loan instalment led to the killing.



The accused went into hiding shortly after the incident and drives are going on to arrest him, the police official added.



HABIGANJ: Two persons were killed and at least 25 other injured in a clash between two groups over a land dispute in Bahubal Upazila of the district on Saturday night.



The incident took place in Kamargaon Village under the upazila at around 10 pm.



The deceased were identified as Yusuf Mia, 40, son of Cherag Mohalder, an organizing secretary of Bahubal Juba League unit, and Ustar Mia, 42, son of Hason Ali, both were residents of the aforesaid village.



According to locals, there had been loggerheads between two groups of one Abru Mia and Cherag Mohalder over delimitation of a land and there had been several fight incidents and cases over the issue.



As a sequel to that, members of the both groups locked into a massive fight and attacked each other with lethal weapons on Saturday night, leaving 27 people from both groups critically injured.



The injured were rescued and taken to Habiganj Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Yusuf Mia and Ustar Mia dead and referred some of the injured to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.



After hearing the death news, people from both sides torched and vandalised the houses of each others at around 11:30 pm.



Being informed, Superintendent of Police in Habiganj SM Murad Ali along with police officials visited the area and brought the situation under control.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Habiganj Sadar Police Station (PS) Ajay Chandra Dev said police recovered the bodies and sent those to Habiganj Sadar Adhunik Hospital morgue for autopsies.



However, legal actions would be taken in this regard, the OC added.



RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: A man was reportedly hacked to death by his younger brother over land dispute in Raipur Upazila of the upazila on Saturday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Saiful Islam, 55, a resident of Kabirhat area Bamni Union in the upazila.



According locals, there had been loggerheads between the deceased and his younger brother Delwar Hossain Mridha over a piece of land. On Saturday afternoon, an altercation took place in between them over the matter, and at one stage, Delwar threatened his elder brother to death.



Following the altercation, Saiful filed a general diary with Raipur PS.



Later on, at around 4 pm Delwar along with his cohorts attacked on Saiful with sharp weapons, leaving him critically injured.



The family members took him to Raipur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to Dhaka.



Raipur PS Inspector Shamsul Arefin said being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Drives are going on to arrest the accused in this connection, the police official added.



NOAKHALI: Three people were murdered in separate incidents in the district in four days.



A man was beaten to death by mob allegedly on charge of entering a house to steal valuables in Hatiya Upazila on Saturday morning.



The deceased was identified as Mohammad Khabir Uddin, son of Ahmed Karim, a resident of Burirchar Village in the upazila.



It was known that locals caught Khabir on suspicion that he might have entered a house in Ward No. 6 Kazir Tek Village under Harani Union of the upazila at dawn. They then beat him mercilessly, leaving Khabir dead on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



However, the law enforcers have detained two persons for questioning.



Hatiya PS OC Jisan Ahmed confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this regard.



On the other hand, two fishermen were shot to death and eight others injured by pirates in the district on Wednesday.



The incident took place in the Meghna River in Swarnadwip area at around 5 pm.



The deceased were identified as Abdur Rahman, 40, son of Nasir Ahmed of Purba Charbata Union, and Mohammad Ismail, 42, of Mohammadpur Union in Subarnachar Upazila of the district.



It was known that a group pirates attacked the fishermen in the Meghna River in the afternoon and opened fire at them. Two fishermen died on the spot and at least eight others were wounded in the incident.



The pirates also abducted five fishermen at that time.



CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Police arrested a man allegedly for killing his younger brother over money in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday.



The arrested man is Shafiqul Islam, a resident of Shrirampur Village in Baliadanga Union under the upazila.



The deceased was identified as Sadikul Islam, 32, of the same area.



Quoting the deceased's family members, Chapainawabganj Sadar PS OC Sajjad Hossain said Shafiqul's wife took some money from Sadikul's wife few days back.



Later on, an argument broke out in between the brothers on Thursday evening over the money. At one stage of the quarrel, Shafiqul hit Sadikul Islam with a sharp weapon and fled, said the OC.



Injured Sadikul was then rescued and taken to Chapainawabganj General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at around 8 pm.



Legal action will be taken in this regard, the OC added.



GURUDASPUR, NATORE: A housewife was allegedly beaten to death by her husband in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district on Thursday.



The incident took place in Shikarpur Bahadurpara area under Mashinda Union of the upazila.



Deceased Sima Khatun, 28, was the wife of Md Ratan alias Kalu of Bahadurpara area. She was the daughter of Md Asad Ali of Ranigram Fakirpara area in the upazila.



The deceased's family members alleged that Sima Khatun, mother of a son and a daughter, was often been tortured by her husband over Kalu's extramarital affair.



However, he beat her on Thursday, leaving Sima critically injured. Later on, Sima Khatun succumbed to her injuries on the way to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.



Meanwhile, Sima's in-law's family members claimed that Sima committed suicide by consuming poison.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



However, the deceased's brother Rubel Ahmed, being the plaintiff, lodged a murder case with Gurudaspur PS at night accusing five persons.



Following this, the law enforcers have detained a man, named Md Swapon, and are trying to arrest the rest accused.

Sub-Inspector of Gurudaspur PS Mazharul Islam confirmed the incident.



BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: An elderly man was hacked to death while returning the house from a mosque after performing Fazr prayers on Wednesday.



The incident took place in Pattan Village of the upazila at dawn.



Deceased Akhter Mia, 70, son of late Lal Mia, was a resident of the area.



Pattan Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Tajul Islam said Akhter Mia was returning home from a local mosque in the area after performing Fazr prayers. At that time, someone attacked him and hacked him with sharp weapon. Akhter Mia was critically injured at that time.



Locals then rescued him and rushed to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.



The deceased's son Saiful Islam, 37, might have killed his father due to his mental illness, the UP chairman added.



Bijoynagar PS OC Raju Ahmed confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest the accused.



