Tuesday, 3 October, 2023
‘Jaishankar is the ‘architect’ of modern US-India relations’

Published : Tuesday, 3 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 195

WASHINGTON, Oct 2: Terming the India-US ties one of the most defining partnerships, several top Biden administration officials praised External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar's commitment to this bond, calling him the "architect" of modern US-India relations.

These accolades came during a special reception hosted by India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, in honour of EAM S Jaishankar.

The event was attended by notable figures from the Biden administration, including US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma, President Biden's domestic policy advisor Neera Tanden, Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy Dr Rahul Gupta, and Director of the National Science Foundation Dr. Sethuraman Panchanathan.

Jaishankar was on a visit to the US from September 22 to September 30 during which he addressed the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

In Washington, Jaishankar met several top US officials including National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Ambassador Katherine Tai and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin.    �NDTV




