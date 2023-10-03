

Shakib fully fit for WC opener against Afghanistan



"Shakib is 100 per cent fine and ready for the first match," Shanto told during the toss of the practice match at at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Monday.



The allrounder sustained injury on his right heel while playing football during an evening training session at Guwahati on September 27. He eventually missed the first warm-up match against Sri Lanka and the second one against England.

In absence of Shakib, Mehidy Hasan Miraz led the Tigers against Sri Lanka and Shanto against England.



The Tigers won the first practice match by seven wickets and the second match was stopped by the rain till filing the report.

