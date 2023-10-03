Video
2023-24 AFC Cup group stage

Bashundhara Kings marks first int'l club match at home

Published : Tuesday, 3 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 164
Sports Reporter

Bashundhara Kings marks first int'l club match at home

Bashundhara Kings marks first int'l club match at home

 It was Bashundhara Kings' first international club match at its home venue, the Bashundhara Kings' Arena, and the home side marked the day with a 3-2 win over Indian club Odisha FC in a Group-D match in the 2023-24 AFC Cup group-stage on Monday.
 
The four consecutive times champion and current title holder of Bangladesh Premier League Bashundhara Kings was hoping for a comeback in the group stage with a win against the Indian Super League team on the day as the team was in a bad situation after losing the first match of the stage to Maziya Sports and Recreation Club last month.

Winning the match, the team not only returned to the game but also made a happy memory on the day of its first international club match at home.

On Monday, the Bhubaneswar-based club from India took the lead in the 20th minute of the match. Defender Laldinlian advanced on the right-wing and passed the ball to striker Mawihmingthanga Jerry who soon returned the ball to the defender with a back hill so he could pass that to striker Diego Mauricio who nicely placed it home.

The home side levelled the margin in the 39th minute as Miguel Figueira's header from the centre of the box went to the centre of the goal.

The Bashundhara boys went ahead a few seconds before the short whistle as striker Dorielton headed on a cross from Rakib Hossain from the centre of the box.

The Bashundhara Kings was able to extend the lead in the 54th minute. Receiving the ball from Robson Robinho, Dorielton took a right-footed shot from the right side of the box and found the net.

But the lead was in danger for the home side as it digested the second goal in the 66th minute.  From a packed danger zone, substitute defender Jerry Lalrinzuala took a calculated shot and didn't miss the post.

What made it a moment of tension for the host was failing to utilise chances four times in a row.

In the 68th minute, Bashundhara was near to score the fourth goal as skipper Robson Robinho carried the ball into the box and took a shot on goal but it was surely an unfortunate matter for the Bangladesh club as the ball bounced on the left sidebar.
 
Striker Dori missed the post in the 73rd minute after coming very near to the post.

In the 82nd minute, a fellow passed the ball towards the box and midfielder B Didier and Dpri both were there yet failed to connect.

In the third minute of the injury time, there was another easy chance and the home team failed once again.

But the fans started cheering as the team succeeded in maintaining the 3-2 lead till the long whistle.

Just before the match, the fans of Bashundhara Kings learned a piece of shocking news regarding their favourite team. The team management of the club took a brave decision to suspend five of their key players on disciplinary grounds.

Players include the country's top-rated custodian  Anisur Rahman Zico, striker Sheikh Morsalin, defender Topu Barman, striker Tauhidul Alam Sabuj, and Rimon Hossain. These booters were not seen in the practice sessions on Sunday and were not on the team list on Monday.

Although the team management didn't reveal any specific cause,
it was learned that these players breached rules during their stay in the Maldives to play the first match of the AFC Cup group stage. For the same reason, two of the team officials were also suspended.




