

Tigers post mediocre total despite Miraz's heroics



Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first, but lost opener Liton Das and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto's wicket early as Liton got out on five and Shanto on two. Bangladesh therefore, had been in trouble losing two wickets to manage 26 runs only.



A 52-run 3rd wicket's stand between young opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz changed the scenario.

Tamim Jr, who scored 84 runs against Sri Lanka, missed a fifty for five runs this time. Miraz started where he left off.



The all-rounder proved once again that he is suitable for all the positions. He scored a fifty and a century as the makeshift opener in the Asia Cup, remained unbeaten on 67 against Sri Lanka in the earlier match as one-down batter.



He came to bat at four against England and remained not out on 60 off 78 with eight boundaries as the rain stopped the game.



Mushfiqur Rahim scored eight runs and Mahmudullah Riyad 18 as Banglesh were able to post 153 runs for five wickets from 30 overs till the rain came in Guwahati. It took three and a half hour to resume the game with a revised condition of 37-over a side affair.



After one over of resuming the game, Bangladesh lost their sixth wicket as Tawhid Hridoy return to the dugout scoring five runs. Miraz added 14 more runs before getting bowled out.



Bangladesh lost four wickets within 18 balls as they were able to post 188 runs on the board for nine wickets.



Reece Topley hauled three wickets for 23 runs as David Willey and Adil Rashid shared two wickets each while Mark Wood and Sam Curran shared the rest.



England, the defending champions and one of the hot faviourites of the event, however, will be disappointed England since their first warm-up match against India was washed away too without rolling a ball. So, they are going to go for the World Cup action without having a proper practice match.



The Three Lions will take on the defending runner-ups New Zealand in the tournament opener on October 5 while the Tigers will start their official World Cup mission with their match against Afghanistan slated for October 7.



