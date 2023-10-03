Men's Kabaddi team make auspicious start in Asian Games







Tuhin Tarafdar's team dominated the entire proceeding and came out victorious after the match.



Bangladesh will play against India in their second match of the group scheduled to be held today (Tuesday) at the same venue.

While Bangladesh women's kabaddi team missed an opportunity to win the bronze medal as they lost to Nepal by 37-24 points in their opening group B match held at Xiaoshan Guali Sports Centre Court 2.



The day's match between Bangladesh and Nepal was the unwritten quarter final even though it was a group stage because the winning team of today's match will move to the semi-final and win the bronze medal. But, the Bangladesh women's kabaddi team dashed the hope of losing the match and Nepal had their last laugh after reaching the semifinal.



Weightlifting

Mabia Akter could not give her best in the weightlifting event as she finished fourth among five participants in the women's 64 kg weight category. She lifted a maximum 175 kg, 77 kg in snatch and 98 kg in clean and jerk. Sabitha Ramdani of Indonesia lifted the maximum 215 kg in her group.



After the match, Mabia was found frustrated for not being able to give her best. She said she is looking for the reason for her poor performance.



Archery

Bangladesh archery team featuring Ruman Sana and Hakeem Ahmed Rubel advanced to the quarter finals of recurve men's team event beating Vietnam by 5-4 set points held at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre.



Bangladesh will face Thailand in the last eight match scheduled to be held on October 6. Meanwhile, the women's team lost to Chinese Taipei by 5-1 set points while in the mixed event, Bangladesh lost to Japan by 5-3 set points.

Bangladesh also lost to Vietnam by 154-153 points in the mixed team.



Boxing

Salim Hossain will enter the boxing ring today (Tuesday) with the aim of making history. Salim competes with his Japan's rival Shudai Haradar in the 57 kg weight category quarterfinals scheduled to be held at Hangzhou Gymnasium at 6 pm (BST).



Hockey

Bangladesh men's hockey team suffered a massive 12-0 goals defeat to mighty India in their last Pool A match held at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium.



In The one-sided affairs, India dominated the entire proceeding after leading the first half by 6-0 goals. Earlier, Bangladesh suffered a 7-2 goals defeat against defending champions Japan in the first match and conceded a 5-2 goals defeat against Pakistan in the second match. �BSS



