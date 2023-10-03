India ready to raise curtain on Cricket WC







The epic tournament features 10 nations playing 48 matches over 46 days at 10 different venues.



However, the build-up has been far from smooth after arch-rivals Pakistan considered a boycott when India refused to travel across the border for the Asia Cup.

As a result, the announcement of the schedule for the World Cup was delayed until just three months before the first ball was to be bowled.



Fears over security for the India-Pakistan World Cup blockbuster in Ahmedabad then saw the match moved back a day, sparking a domino effect of nine rescheduled fixtures. �AFP



