Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 October, 2023, 9:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Sept export earnings rise by 10.37pc to $4.31 billion

Published : Tuesday, 3 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116
Mizanur Rahman

Export earnings from goods and services rose 10.37 per cent to $4.31 billion in September compared to the same month last year, when the figure was $3.9 billion.

However, the export earnings in September this year were lower than the preceding months of August and July, according to dta released by Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) on Monday.

The EPB figure shows export of goods and services in July and August were $4.59 billion and August $4.78 billion respectively. It fell to $4.31 billion in September.

That is, compared to the first two months, export earnings decreased in the third month of September. It has decreased by 6.10 per cent compared to last July and 9.83 per cent compared to August.

Export earnings target not achieved in September which was $4.36 billion but it fell short by 7.5 per cent to $4.31 billion.

Abul Kashem Khan, former president of Dhaka Chamber and commerce and Industry, said slow progress in products diversification is slowing exports. Large technology-based industries have not developed showed much success, the government policy support in this sector is also less.

He also said technology-based manufacturers should reduce dependence on garment sector. Foreign investment is needed for this in other sectors. To bring investment, environment needs to be created.

Overall, in the first quarter (July-September) goods and services worth $1,369 million have been exported. This is 9.51 per cent higher than the same period last year (July-September).

Last year's July-September quarter, export earnings were $1,250 million. However, in the first month of the current fiscal year, the growth was only 15.26 per cent.

Overall merchandise exports have been on positive trend so far in the current fiscal due to usual growth in readymade garments exports.

Exports of RMG in three months were $1,162 million; this is 13 per cent more than the same period last year. Exports of Knitwear were worth $6.76 billion and woven $4.85 billion. During this period, the growth in export of knitwear was 19.70 per cent and that of woven was 4.97 per cent.

Exports of leather and leather products, agricultural processed products, jute and jute products, home textiles, frozen food, bicycles and other engineering products reportedly decreased.

In the three months (July-September), leather and leather products received $26.75 million, which is 18.44 per cent less than the same period last year.

Besides, in the first quarter, export of jute and jute goods decreased by 9.67 per cent, home textile by 46.39 per cent, non-leather shoes by 1 per cent and frozen food by 11.51 per cent.

At the same time, there has been an increase of 16.24 per cent in exports of plastic products, 51.43 per cent in manmade fiber and 63.98 per cent in glass wire.

Executive President of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) Mohammad Hatem said, "It is difficult to capture new markets. Get to know the entrepreneurs to capture new markets is costly.
 
There are many uncertainties and entrepreneur has to bear all the risk; bank takes no responsibility That's why entrepreneurs are going less towards developing new market, he said.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


150 meters high Dhaka Tower to be BD’s tallest building
Southeast Bank inks deal with Akter Properties
Berger young painters art race winner’s piece showcased in NY
Salman inaugurates FBCCI innovation, research centre
Sesame Workshop Bangladesh signs deal with Watermark
IFIC Bank Remittance Road Show in NY held
Bangladesh hopes to regain pre-Covid economic momentum by end FY24
LG launches Korea visit and health check-up campaign


Latest News
PM shows unique generosity to avengeful Khaleda: Hasan
World Bank lowers Bangladesh's GDP growth forecast to 5.6%
Ship from Indonesia arrives at Mongla port with coal for Rampal power plant
RAB preparing area-based terrorist list ahead of polls
Bangladesh take on Malaysia in Asian Games cricket
British Council hosts Commonwealth scholars’ engagement seminar on mental health
Actor Tom Hanks warns of ad with AI imposter
Bangladeshi expatriate dies in Malaysia road crash
DU sings MoU with University of Regina on academic collaboration
Child drowns in Laxmipur
Most Read News
AI paves way for revolutionary health advances
SC to hold Shahed's bail hearing on Oct 15
5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Bangladesh
DAP: Keraniganj park will be Dhaka's largest park
Transport owners' feud again halts Rajbari-Dhaka bus services
SC stays bail of accused Monir in journalist Nadim murder case
BNP's farmers' rally at Nayapaltan today
Dhaka now is world’s slowest city too
B'baria AL leader Mamun Sarker passes away, PM mourns
Fire at Gazipur factory godown
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft