Sept export earnings rise by 10.37pc to $4.31 billion







However, the export earnings in September this year were lower than the preceding months of August and July, according to dta released by Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) on Monday.



The EPB figure shows export of goods and services in July and August were $4.59 billion and August $4.78 billion respectively. It fell to $4.31 billion in September.

That is, compared to the first two months, export earnings decreased in the third month of September. It has decreased by 6.10 per cent compared to last July and 9.83 per cent compared to August.



Export earnings target not achieved in September which was $4.36 billion but it fell short by 7.5 per cent to $4.31 billion.



Abul Kashem Khan, former president of Dhaka Chamber and commerce and Industry, said slow progress in products diversification is slowing exports. Large technology-based industries have not developed showed much success, the government policy support in this sector is also less.



He also said technology-based manufacturers should reduce dependence on garment sector. Foreign investment is needed for this in other sectors. To bring investment, environment needs to be created.



Overall, in the first quarter (July-September) goods and services worth $1,369 million have been exported. This is 9.51 per cent higher than the same period last year (July-September).



Last year's July-September quarter, export earnings were $1,250 million. However, in the first month of the current fiscal year, the growth was only 15.26 per cent.



Overall merchandise exports have been on positive trend so far in the current fiscal due to usual growth in readymade garments exports.



Exports of RMG in three months were $1,162 million; this is 13 per cent more than the same period last year. Exports of Knitwear were worth $6.76 billion and woven $4.85 billion. During this period, the growth in export of knitwear was 19.70 per cent and that of woven was 4.97 per cent.



Exports of leather and leather products, agricultural processed products, jute and jute products, home textiles, frozen food, bicycles and other engineering products reportedly decreased.



In the three months (July-September), leather and leather products received $26.75 million, which is 18.44 per cent less than the same period last year.



Besides, in the first quarter, export of jute and jute goods decreased by 9.67 per cent, home textile by 46.39 per cent, non-leather shoes by 1 per cent and frozen food by 11.51 per cent.



At the same time, there has been an increase of 16.24 per cent in exports of plastic products, 51.43 per cent in manmade fiber and 63.98 per cent in glass wire.



Executive President of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) Mohammad Hatem said, "It is difficult to capture new markets. Get to know the entrepreneurs to capture new markets is costly.



There are many uncertainties and entrepreneur has to bear all the risk; bank takes no responsibility That's why entrepreneurs are going less towards developing new market, he said. Export earnings from goods and services rose 10.37 per cent to $4.31 billion in September compared to the same month last year, when the figure was $3.9 billion.However, the export earnings in September this year were lower than the preceding months of August and July, according to dta released by Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) on Monday.The EPB figure shows export of goods and services in July and August were $4.59 billion and August $4.78 billion respectively. It fell to $4.31 billion in September.That is, compared to the first two months, export earnings decreased in the third month of September. It has decreased by 6.10 per cent compared to last July and 9.83 per cent compared to August.Export earnings target not achieved in September which was $4.36 billion but it fell short by 7.5 per cent to $4.31 billion.Abul Kashem Khan, former president of Dhaka Chamber and commerce and Industry, said slow progress in products diversification is slowing exports. Large technology-based industries have not developed showed much success, the government policy support in this sector is also less.He also said technology-based manufacturers should reduce dependence on garment sector. Foreign investment is needed for this in other sectors. To bring investment, environment needs to be created.Overall, in the first quarter (July-September) goods and services worth $1,369 million have been exported. This is 9.51 per cent higher than the same period last year (July-September).Last year's July-September quarter, export earnings were $1,250 million. However, in the first month of the current fiscal year, the growth was only 15.26 per cent.Overall merchandise exports have been on positive trend so far in the current fiscal due to usual growth in readymade garments exports.Exports of RMG in three months were $1,162 million; this is 13 per cent more than the same period last year. Exports of Knitwear were worth $6.76 billion and woven $4.85 billion. During this period, the growth in export of knitwear was 19.70 per cent and that of woven was 4.97 per cent.Exports of leather and leather products, agricultural processed products, jute and jute products, home textiles, frozen food, bicycles and other engineering products reportedly decreased.In the three months (July-September), leather and leather products received $26.75 million, which is 18.44 per cent less than the same period last year.Besides, in the first quarter, export of jute and jute goods decreased by 9.67 per cent, home textile by 46.39 per cent, non-leather shoes by 1 per cent and frozen food by 11.51 per cent.At the same time, there has been an increase of 16.24 per cent in exports of plastic products, 51.43 per cent in manmade fiber and 63.98 per cent in glass wire.Executive President of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) Mohammad Hatem said, "It is difficult to capture new markets. Get to know the entrepreneurs to capture new markets is costly.There are many uncertainties and entrepreneur has to bear all the risk; bank takes no responsibility That's why entrepreneurs are going less towards developing new market, he said.