BD seeks EU support to produce 40pc green energy by 2041







State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has sought the support from the EU during a meeting with the European Union (EU) Director for Middle East, Asia, and Pacific at the European Commission's Directorate-General for International Partnerships (INTPA) Peteris Ustubs.



"About $ 10 billion dollar investment pulled out from Bangladesh as we did not approve the coal fired power plants here in last two years to keep our promise to reduce carbon emission, on the other hand solar energy is getting popular here day by day, however, we hope we could be able to attract the green investment here" Nasrul Hamid told the EU delegation.

Ustubs visited Bangladesh from September 30 to October 2 to discuss further strengthening EU-Bangladesh cooperation on the green energy transition. The EU boss has met with Nasrul Hamid Sunday and discuses the green and clean energy issues, Power Division release said on Monday.



In reply Ustubs said, "It is the European Union's response to boost cooperation with partners worldwide. We believe it marks a new era of the longstanding EU-Bangladesh cooperation. This comes at a timely moment, as Bangladesh sets the ground for its LDC graduation in 2026."



Narrating the Bangladesh's energy sector's investment scenario, the State Minister told the EU delegation that government is set to implement 100 renewable energy projects to produce 10,000 MW of electricity, EU countries investor could invest here.



EU delegation chief said "Global Gateway" is the new European strategy to boost smart, clean and secure links in digital, energy and transport sectors and to strengthen health, education and research systems across the world.



In the context of the EU's Global Gateway Strategy, his visit focused on strengthening the partnership between the European Union and Bangladesh, particularly in the domains of climate change, energy efficiency, renewable energy, regional energy connectivity, and sustainable development, he shared.



During his visit, Ustubs met State Minister for the Ministry of Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid , accompanied by Senior Secretary Habibur Rahman and senior officials from the Power Division.



Ustubs also discussed general cooperation matters and upcoming EU interventions with Advisor on Private Industry and Investment to the Prime Minister, Salman F Rahman, with Sharifa Khan, Secretary Economic Relations Division, Ministry of Finance, as well as with Md. Human Kabir, Secretary, Ministry of Railways and Rear Admiral Md Khurshed Alam (retd.), acting Foreign Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



Throughout his visit, Ustubs was accompanied by Charles Whiteley, EU Ambassador to Bangladesh, along with two EU delegates from INTPA, Ingrid Cailhol, Head of Sector for Sustainable Energy, and Audrey Maillot, the Head of Sector for South Asia and the EU Delegation Bangladesh team.



