

China Metallurgical attends BRI Confce in Dhaka



At the Belt and Road Initiative's ten-year anniversary report conference, various political, business, and industry figures from Bangladesh, as well as representatives from Chinese enterprises, were invited to participate, says a press release.



The conference showcased the significant impact of the BRI initiative, proposed by President Xi Jinping in 2013, on various aspects of Bangladesh, including politics, economy, culture, and it greatly promoted the friendship and cultural exchanges between China and Bangladesh.

The academic and business representatives attending the conference highly appreciated the outstanding contributions made by Chinese enterprises in Bangladesh in the fields of infrastructure development, high-tech technology transfer, and the promotion of local employment.



The Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh fully recognized the integration and alignment of 16 Chinese companies, including China First Metallurgical Group Co., Ltd., with the national 'Belt and Road' development strategy and their own positioning.



Ambassador Yao Wen personally presented plaques to the representatives of these 16 companies during the press conference.



CFMCC(BD) will continue to deepen its presence in the Bangladesh market, further integrating with the national BRI development strategy, and actively implementing the development positioning of CFMCC, striving to achieve better business performance in the Bangladesh market.



