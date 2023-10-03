

BD has no shortage, needs no import of rice: Minister



He made the observation while speaking as chief guest at a seminar on 'Transformation of Bangladesh Agriculture: Contribution of Kazi M Badruddoza in expansion of agriculture.



Held at CIRDAP International Conference Center, it organised by Bangladesh Agriculture Journalist Forum (BAJF) on Monday.

BAJF President Golam Iftekhar Mahmud presided over the event and BAJF General Secretary Sahanwar Saeed Shaheen conducted it. The Minister said, " Late agri scientist Dr Kazi M Badruddoza started transformation of Bangladesh's agriculture.



He developed traditional agriculture of this country based on science, and its benefits we are enjoying now. But the second part of this transformation is now a big challenge.



The process involves from paddy planting to threshing. "Agriculture has to be modernized and commercialized through mechanization," he said.



Abdur Razzaque said, "Kazi M Badruddoza was a visionary for transformation of agriculture. He was the visionary of modern agriculture. He worked and led in transformation. Not all scientists have this ability. That was in Badruddoja."



Former director general of Agricultural Extension Hamidur Rahman said there a five-star hotel was supposed to be built where the Agricultural Research Council was now established. But Kazi M Badruddoza directly talked to Bangabandhu and brought approval for the Agricultural Research Council.



NRBC Bank Chairman SM Parvez Tamal said, "We have increased investment in agriculture so that we can reduce import dependence and go for export. For this, the private sector should be connected.



We can invest only 3 per cent of the banks' investment in agriculture sector, but it is not possible to meet the challenges of agriculture sector with such less investment. We want 5 per cent of the total investment in agriculture.



President of ACI Agribusiness Fahan Ansari said, there are challenges for agriculture in future from new types of diseases due to increased humidity.



The effects of climate change on rainfall and prolonged winter will also increase temperature, C-label, salinity.



There is a need to increase the use of precision agriculture, reducing the yield gap, as well as ability to rapidly develop and expand climate smart crop varieties.



Director General of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) Debashish Sarkar said, "Land is decreasing in our country and it is necessary now to think about how to produce food in an alternative system to ensure future food security.



There are problems with extreme heat waves, irregular monsoons, heavy rains, droughts, water logging and salinity. We are trying to overcome these crisis by developing climate-tolerant varieties."



Jahangir Alam, professor of agriculture business and marketing at Bangladesh Agricultural University presented the key note article.



On the first day of the two-day National Agriculture Conference BAJF publications were unveiled. NRBC Bank, ACI Agribusinesses and The City Bank Limited supported the event.



