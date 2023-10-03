Video
Tuesday, 3 October, 2023, 9:39 PM
Home Business

DSE ends mixed, CSE climbs in volatile trade

Published : Tuesday, 3 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Business Correspondent

Lead indices edged up on Monday as investors transacted to pick up prospective shares at both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

DSEX, the main index of DSE rose 8 points to 6,272 and the DSES Shariah index also rose by 23 points to 1,257. However, DS-30 index decreased by 1.06 points to 2,134 at the close of the trading.

Out of 282 companies traded in the market on this day, the price of 87 companies increased. On the contrary, the share and unit prices of 58 companies decreased at the DSE.

9 crore 7 lakh 19 thousand 732 shares and mutual funds were traded in the market. However, the transactions declined to Tk 465.93 crore from  Tk 531.19 crore transacted on Sunday.

The top 10 companies based on transactions are:- Republic Insurance, Fu-Wang Food, BNICL, Sonali Paper, Sea Pearl Beach, Khan Brothers PP, Gemini Sea Food, Prabhati Insurance, LafargeHolcim Bangladesh and Union Insurance.

At he CSE, its main index increased by 5.65 points to 18,566 points. Shares and units of 145 companies were traded on CSE. Among them, the prices increased for 52, decreased for 34 and remained unchanged for 59.



