BB fines treasury heads of 10 banks Tk 1 lakh each







They have also deviated from rate prescribed by Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers Association (BFEDA) amid ongoing dollar crisis.



The treasury heads of the banks cannot avoid responsibility for trading dollars at high rates. The treasury department of the central bank ensured demand-supply balance of both the taka and dollar.

Before imposing fine, Bangladesh Bank had sought explanations from those 10 banks over allegations of buying and selling dollars at higher rates than BB set price.



BB officials said although the maximum exchange rate for imports was fixed at Tk 109.50 per dollar, some banks charged as much as Tk 117 for a dollar.



Earlier in July, 13 banks were found to have manipulated dollar price and the central bank had run investigation into the overpricing of the foreign currency. Bankers said dollars were not available at such rate due to increased demand for dollars in market.



They said they were still facing difficulties in settling import payments and opening letters of credit (LC) due to prevailing dollar crisis in market.



Despite the government's 2 per cent incentive, expatriates are not receiving the same high dollar rates through official channels, prompting their continued preference for hundi.



In the past, Bangladesh Bank had artificially maintained dollar exchange rate at Tk 84 to Tk 86. However, they lost control due to increased demand since 2022. Over the last two years, the exchange rate has surged by 30 per cent per dollar.



The current exchange rate has risen to Tk 110.50 from Tk 94.7 in July 2022 and Tk 84.8 in July 2021.



Additionally, on August 30, the Bangladesh Bank suspended licences of seven money exchange houses for trading dollars at prices higher than prescribed rates. The central bank has also sought explanations from 10 more money changers regarding their dollar trading rates.



