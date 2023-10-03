Video
Default loan hits all-time high at over Tk 1.56 lakh crore

Published : Tuesday, 3 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
Business Correspondent

Non-performing loans (NPLs) in Bangladesh's banking sector hit a new record in June following  relaxation of central bank policy, slowdown in business sales and deliberate non-payments pushed up the volume of bad loans to Tk 1,56,039 crore, central bank data showed.

This is the highest NPL in the country's history with previous high of Tk 134,396 crore recorded in the third quarter of last year. In three months to June this year, Tk 24,419 crore loans turned sour alone.

At the end of June, NPLs accounted for 10.11 percent of the total credits disbursed, according to latest data from Bangladesh Bank (BB). Outstanding loans stood at Tk 15,42,655 crore.

In Bangladesh, lack of good governance, relaxed recovery policies pursued by the central bank, political interference and irregularities have been largely responsible for the upward trend of NPLs.

The volume started to go up after the withdrawal of a central bank relaxation on loan classification introduced amid the Covid-19 pandemic. On the other hand, bankers say, borrowers are not interested in repaying loans using the ongoing economic situation as an excuse.

Moinul Islam, a former professor of economics at the University of Chattogram, thinks this is not the actual figure of bad loans because it does not include a huge volume of credits stuck up in money loans court.

"If the entire amount of loans involved in court cases and write-off loans are taken into consideration, the total bad loans in the banking sector will be Tk 450,000 crore." He says the volume of bad loans will not come down unless strict actions are taken against the top defaulters.

The distressed assets in the banking industry stood at Tk 3,77,922 crore in 2022, according to BB's Financial Stability Report 2022. The distressed assets are calculated considering the total NPLs, outstanding rescheduled and write-off loans.



