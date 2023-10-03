Dialogue on critical labour market challenges in Ctg area held







The objective of the technical dialogue was to discuss the critical challenges arising from current labour market trends focusing in Chattogram area of Bangladesh and the role of private sector to address those. The dialogue was held at a hotel in the port city on Sunday, said a press release.



While speaking at the dialogue as the chief guest, Md Ehsan-E-Elahi, secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment noted that the Ministry is committed to establish an Employment Directorate and collaborate with other ministries involved in employment matters at various levels, including policy development, implementation, strategy, and coordination.

He further stressed on the joint leadership (Government and private sector collaboration) approach to ensure effective implementation of the national employment policy.



Tuomo Poutiainen, country director for ILO Bangladesh stressed the need for a comprehensive and modern National Employment Policy to address contemporary challenges in job creation, employment quality, skills development, social protection, and labour practices.



The technical dialogue was attended by Md Ehsan-E-Elahi, Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment as chief guest while Omar Hazzaz, President, CCCI, Mohammed Erfan Sharif, additional secretary, BEZA, and Mohammad Shamim Alam, additional divisional commissioner general were in the attendees as special guests.



The International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Ministry of Labour and Employment (MoLE) organized a technical dialogue on "Labour Market and Employment Challenges of Bangladesh and the Private Sector's Role: Chattogram Perspective".The objective of the technical dialogue was to discuss the critical challenges arising from current labour market trends focusing in Chattogram area of Bangladesh and the role of private sector to address those. The dialogue was held at a hotel in the port city on Sunday, said a press release.While speaking at the dialogue as the chief guest, Md Ehsan-E-Elahi, secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment noted that the Ministry is committed to establish an Employment Directorate and collaborate with other ministries involved in employment matters at various levels, including policy development, implementation, strategy, and coordination.He further stressed on the joint leadership (Government and private sector collaboration) approach to ensure effective implementation of the national employment policy.Tuomo Poutiainen, country director for ILO Bangladesh stressed the need for a comprehensive and modern National Employment Policy to address contemporary challenges in job creation, employment quality, skills development, social protection, and labour practices.The technical dialogue was attended by Md Ehsan-E-Elahi, Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment as chief guest while Omar Hazzaz, President, CCCI, Mohammed Erfan Sharif, additional secretary, BEZA, and Mohammad Shamim Alam, additional divisional commissioner general were in the attendees as special guests.