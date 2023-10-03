Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 October, 2023, 9:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Dialogue on critical labour market challenges in Ctg area held

Published : Tuesday, 3 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 190
Business Correspondent

The International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Ministry of Labour and Employment (MoLE) organized a technical dialogue on "Labour Market and Employment Challenges of Bangladesh and the Private Sector's Role: Chattogram Perspective".

The objective of the technical dialogue was to discuss the critical challenges arising from current labour market trends focusing in Chattogram area of Bangladesh and the role of private sector to address those. The dialogue was held at a hotel in the port city on Sunday, said a press release.

While speaking at the dialogue as the chief guest, Md Ehsan-E-Elahi, secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment noted that the Ministry is committed to establish an Employment Directorate and collaborate with other ministries involved in employment matters at various levels, including policy development, implementation, strategy, and coordination.

He further stressed on the joint leadership (Government and private sector collaboration) approach to ensure effective implementation of the national employment policy.

Tuomo Poutiainen, country director for ILO Bangladesh stressed the need for a comprehensive and modern National Employment Policy to address contemporary challenges in job creation, employment quality, skills development, social protection, and labour practices.

The technical dialogue was attended by Md Ehsan-E-Elahi, Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment as chief guest while Omar Hazzaz, President, CCCI, Mohammed Erfan Sharif, additional secretary, BEZA, and Mohammad Shamim Alam, additional divisional commissioner general were in the attendees as special guests.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


150 meters high Dhaka Tower to be BD’s tallest building
Southeast Bank inks deal with Akter Properties
Berger young painters art race winner’s piece showcased in NY
Salman inaugurates FBCCI innovation, research centre
Sesame Workshop Bangladesh signs deal with Watermark
IFIC Bank Remittance Road Show in NY held
Bangladesh hopes to regain pre-Covid economic momentum by end FY24
LG launches Korea visit and health check-up campaign


Latest News
PM shows unique generosity to avengeful Khaleda: Hasan
World Bank lowers Bangladesh's GDP growth forecast to 5.6%
Ship from Indonesia arrives at Mongla port with coal for Rampal power plant
RAB preparing area-based terrorist list ahead of polls
Bangladesh take on Malaysia in Asian Games cricket
British Council hosts Commonwealth scholars’ engagement seminar on mental health
Actor Tom Hanks warns of ad with AI imposter
Bangladeshi expatriate dies in Malaysia road crash
DU sings MoU with University of Regina on academic collaboration
Child drowns in Laxmipur
Most Read News
AI paves way for revolutionary health advances
SC to hold Shahed's bail hearing on Oct 15
5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Bangladesh
DAP: Keraniganj park will be Dhaka's largest park
Transport owners' feud again halts Rajbari-Dhaka bus services
SC stays bail of accused Monir in journalist Nadim murder case
BNP's farmers' rally at Nayapaltan today
Dhaka now is world’s slowest city too
B'baria AL leader Mamun Sarker passes away, PM mourns
Fire at Gazipur factory godown
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft