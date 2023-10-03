Video
latest
Home Business

Pak, BD top borrowers from World Bank's IDA in 2023

Published : Tuesday, 3 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM

BENGALURU, Oct 2:  Pakistan was the top borrower of the World Bank's International Development Association (IDA) for the fiscal year 2023, receiving $2.305 billion, as per the bank's annual report.  

Bangladesh and Tanzania took the second and third spots, borrowing $2.3 billion and $2.135 billion respectively, according to the 'World Bank Annual Report 2023: A New Era in Development', released on September 28, last.

It covers the period from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023. The IDA is a US-based financial institution that forms a part of the World Bank.

The majority of the funding for Pakistan was triggered by the devastating 2022 floods, especially in the Sindh region.

"The Bank helped Pakistan respond to devastating floods with nearly $1.7 billion for five projects in the worst-affected Sindh province to build resilient housing, restore crop production, provide health services for mothers and children, and strengthen social protection and the local government's disaster response capacity," the report said.

The report said that it had sent aside $10.1 billion to lend to the South Asian region during the fiscal year 2023, with the public administration, energy and extractives, and agriculture, fishing, and forestry sectors bagging more than half of the amount.

Citing examples of the projects it focused on, the World Bank report said: "In Pakistan's Punjab province - which accounts for 73 per cent of the country's total food production - a $200 million project is promoting climate-smart technologies and practices to improve water-use efficiency, build resilience to extreme weather, and increase small-scale farmers' incomes."    �The Indian Express



