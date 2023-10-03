

GP unveils inspiring project ahead of cricket WC



The grand event, attended by Asif Naimur Rashid, Chief Business Officer, GP and Farha Naz Zaman, Head of Marketing, GP and other esteemed personalities, marked the beginning of a remarkable journey aimed at motivating people, especially the youth of Bangladesh to propel the nation forward with an indomitable spirit.



More than a term, "Cholo Bangladesh" has long been a beacon of hope and a source of genuine inspiration for millions of Bangladeshi people. The iconic anthem, backed by its dynamic identity, has woven itself into the fabric of the nation's spirit.

And now, as the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 knocks at the door, GP has joined hands with multiple brands like Rabbitholebd, Walton, Apex, Mastercard, Suzuki Motors, Pathao, Rangs, Xiaomi, ShareTrip, Khazana Mithai, Artisan, Discovery Tours & Logistics, Tabaq Coffee, Symphony, Salextra Limited, etc. to leverage the vigor of "Cholo Bangladesh" and inspire the youth of the country for something better and brighter.



Moreover, "Cholo Bangladesh 2023" brings together a series of exciting activities, including live streaming of World Cup matches through the popular streaming platform Rabbitholebd.



GP has ingeniously intertwined the theme of the "Cholo Bangladesh" song with its ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign, adding a new layer of excitement and nostalgia to the event.



