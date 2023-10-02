Video
Throat-slit bodies of couple, son found at Ashulia

Published : Monday, 2 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Our Correspondent


Savar, Oct 1: Police have recovered the throat-slit bodies of a couple and their 12-year-old son from a flat at Ashulia in Savar.

The victims have been identified as Mokhter Hossain Babul, his wife Shahida Begum, and their son Mehedi Hasan Joy. Both parents worked at a readymade garment factory in Ashulia and had been residing in Dhaka for five to seven years, as per local reports.
Police suspect that the murders may have occurred three days ago, but the motive behind these horrifying killings remains unknown.

Local residents grew concerned on Saturday evening when they detected a foul odor emanating from the apartment. Upon investigating, they noticed that the flat's door was partially open. Upon entering, they made a gruesome discovery - the lifeless, blood-stained bodies of the woman and her son lying on a bed.

Subsequently, the building's owner reported the matter to the police.

In response, the police visited the scene, located on the fourth floor of a six-story building in the Jamgora Fakirbari Mor area, during the night and recovered the bodies. Mokhter Hossain's body was also found in a separate room.

Ashulia Police Station Sub-Inspector Johab Ali stated, "We are currently investigating the matter and making efforts to contact the deceased's relatives." Superintendent of Dhaka District Police MD Asaduzzaman, accompanied by other police officials, visited the location to assess the situation.




« PreviousNext »

