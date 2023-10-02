Video
Attack On US Envoy in 2018

DB submits supplementary charge sheet against 9

Published : Monday, 2 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Court Correspondent

Detective Branch (DB) of Police submitted a supplementary charge sheet against nine people in connection with the attack on former US Ambassador Marcia Bernicat's convoy in Dhaka's Mohammadpur area in 2018.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Rajon Kumar Shaha of DB, Investigation Officer (IO) of the case submitted charge sheet. The IO named seven prosecution witnesses in the charge sheet.

Though the charge sheet was submitted on September 19 but it was revealed on Sunday, said GRO SI Esharat Hossain of Mohammadpur Police Station at CMM Court.

GRO Esharat told this correspondent that the case is scheduled to be heard on Wednesday.

The accused in the case are Ishtiaq Mahmud, Naimul Hasan, Firoz Mahmud, Mir Amjad Hossain, Saju Islam, Rajibul Islam, Shahidul Alam Khan, Siam, and Oli Ahmed.

Ishtiaq Mahmud, the accused, is currently a fugitive. A prayer for his arrest warrant has been submitted, while the remaining accused are currently on bail. Another prayer was submitted to drop the name of accused Mozahid Azmi Tanna as he died earlier.

SHUJAN Secretary Badiul Alam Majumdar filed the case with Mohammadpur Police Station on August 10, 2018, over the attack on the convoy of former US envoy Marcia Bernicat.

On January 18 in 2021, the Investigation Officer of the case, Inspector Md Abdur Rouf, submitted the charge sheet to the court accusing nine people.

The trial court framed charges against nine accused on March 1 in 2022 and the trial commenced on March 28 of the previous year.

On December 4, six witnesses testified in the case. During their statements, witnesses Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar, Khushi Begum, and Mahbubul Alam Majumder mentioned the name of Ishtiaq Mahmud.

Later, on December 27, the court ordered to take the case to the deposition stage and sent it to the CMM Court in Dhaka to take necessary steps for further investigation.

On January 1, the court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Rezaul Karim Chowdhury ordered further investigation into the case.



