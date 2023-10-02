CCC appoints consultant to resolve water-logging







Farhadul Alam, the Superintending Engineer of CCC, stated, "A total of four firms have qualified and are currently under evaluation."



He further added, "We anticipate completing the consultant appointment process within the current month."

According to the CDA master plan, there are a total of 57 canals in the city. Out of these, 36 canals have been included in the water-logging removal project, while the remaining 21 canals have been left out. To permanently address the water-logging issue in the city, CCC has taken the initiative to excavate these 21 canals.



In pursuit of this goal, CCC issued tenders for the appointment of a consultant for the project. CCC sources reported that ten firms submitted their tenders by the deadline of September 25 last year. Of these, four tenders have qualified, according to CCC sources.



The evaluation of these tenders is nearing completion. Following the evaluation, one of these firms will be appointed as a consultant later this month.



The appointed consultant will be responsible for preparing a detailed Development Project Proposal (DPP). The 21 canals identified for excavation are as follows: Chatteswari Khal, Mariambibi Khal, 15 No. Ghat Airport Khal, Rampur Khal, Balukhali Khal, Krishnakhali Khal, Kuwaish Khal, Forest Khal, Baringachara Khal, Dhamair Khal, Naval Academy, Charpara, Hussain Ahmed Para, CEPZ Natunpara, CEPZ Ananda Bazar, North Halishahar, North Kattali, Latifpur, and Salimpur.



CCC is committed to excavating these 21 canals to permanently resolve the water-logging issue. Work on all 36 canals is progressing rapidly. According to CCC sources, the total length of these 21 canals is 68 kilometers, and there are several connecting canals associated with the 36 canals, bringing the total excavation distance to 109 kilometers.



Additionally, CDA is in the process of acquiring land along the banks of 14 canals in the city for the Chattogram Water-logging Removal Project. Meanwhile, the physical construction of 12 sluice gates, under the responsibility of CDA for the project, has been completed.



Three major projects, undertaken by CDA, the Bangladesh Army, WDB Project, and CCC, are currently in progress to address water-logging in the port city of Chattogram. The Water Development Board (WDB) has been tasked with constructing 23 sluice gates at the estuary of 23 canals. The WDB initiated the Water-logging project with a budget of Tk 1620 crore in the port city of Chattogram.



The project had faced delays due to a dispute with the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA), which has now been resolved. There are no longer any obstacles to the project's implementation. The project includes the construction of a 12-kilometer-long flood wall from Shah Amanat Bridge to 15 No. Ghat, which falls within the jurisdiction of CPA. It also involves the construction of 23 sluice gates and the installation of 69 pumps in these sluice gates.



Furthermore, three additional projects under the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA), including "Canal Re-excavation, Renovation, and Expansion to Eradicate Water-logging in Chattogram," and the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) project, are underway to alleviate the city's water-logging woes.



Moreover, the Revised Development Project Proposal (RDPP) for the Chattogram Water-logging Removal Project, which increases the cost from the existing Tk 5,616 crore to Tk 10,400 crore, is awaiting approval from the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC). According to Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) sources, the proposal to increase the project's cost has been put forward by CDA.



