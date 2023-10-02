Video
2 BCL groups clash in Pabna, 8 receive bullet wounds

Published : Monday, 2 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

11Our Correspondent222
PABNA, Oct 01: At least eight activists of two groups of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) were injured in clashes between the followers of two factions on Saturday night.

The clash took place over establishing supremacy over Pabna Bus Terminal's Masum Bazar area. The injured persons were admitted to Pabna Medical College Hospital. Of the injured, three have been suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the law enforcement agency sources.
According to witnesses and police sources, a clash took place recently in front of Pabna Women College between the followers of Mehdi Hasan, former vice-president of District Chhatra League, and Ifte Arafat, former organizational secretary of Municipal Chhatra League. As part of the clash, the Saturday's incident happened.

As the offices are side by side, the clash between the two groups started when the people of the Mehdi group were passing in front of Sifat's office around 10:00pm, eight people were shot. Several people were also injured. The injured were rescued and admitted to Pabna General Hospital. Most of the injured belonged to the Mehdi group.

Mehedi Hasan District Chhatra League President Mizanur Rahman Sabujer and Ifte Arafat Sifat District Chhatra League General Secretary Mir Rafiul Islam are known have a larger following.

Pabna Sadar police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Kripa Sindhu Bala confirmed the matter. He said that while Mehedi was going to the party office with people, the group belonging to Sifat opened fired on them. Eight people received bullet wounds. Additional police have been deployed. Now the situation is under control.

In this regard, District Chhatra League President Mizanur Rahman Sabuj said that the people of Sifat attacked the people of Mehdi. There was already trouble between them. We tried to solve it again and again but after a few days, they got into trouble again.

However, Pabna Municipal Chhatra League's former organizing secretary Ifte Arafat Sifat denied the attack earlier. He said I was standing in front of my office talking on the mobile phone. Suddenly Mehdi shot at me from a group of  20 to 30 people. I somehow saved my life.



