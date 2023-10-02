No talks on visa policy with US Assistant Secy : Acting FS







"The US side assured us that they would consider expediting the process," the Acting Foreign Secretary told reporters after meeting Bitter.



He said that the US side did not raise anything related to the recently announced US visa policy.



"Increased interest in student visas, consular assistance to American citizens, and US efforts to reduce visa interview waiting time were some of the issues discussed in the meeting," said the US Embassy in Dhaka, noting that study in and travel to the US are booming.



Regarding the Rohingya repatriation, Khurshed Alam said there was no disagreement over their dignified return.



But, he said the international community needs paying ttention to the problems like drug trafficking and security concerns.



US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas attended the meeting.



The Acting Foreign Secretary said that Bitter's visit was part of regular engagements and that she did not come to discuss any specific issue.



We discussed consular issues of mutual interests, said the Acting Foreign Secretary.



Asked how the US will apply its new visa policy, he said it was up to the US side and that Bangladesh showed no interest to know it. "You (media) might have that enthusiasm."



Bitter visited Islamabad and Karachi before coming to Dhaka on Saturday night.



She is scheduled to leave Dhaka early Monday.



"Her trip underscores our deep and sustained commitment to the protection of US citizens overseas and the facilitation of legitimate travel and immigration to the United States," said the US State Department spokesperson.



Janine Wynne, DAS of the Bureau of Population, Refugee and Migration (PRM), USDOS, called on Acting Foreign Secretary Khurshed Alam at his office and they discussed the protracted Rohingya crisis and the challenges facing Bangladesh over the Myanmar refugee issue.



US Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter Arrived in Dhaka on Sunday on a Two-day visit to discuss consular issues with Foreign Ministry officials.



She is also scheduled to meet with US Embassy and consulate staff and observe consular operations, said the US Department of State.



"Her trip underscores our deep and sustained commitment to the protection of US citizens overseas and the facilitation of legitimate travel and immigration to the Unites States," said a US State Department spokesperson in Washington DC.



Bitter visited Islamabad and Karachi in Pakistan before arriving in Dhaka.



