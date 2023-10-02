Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 2 October, 2023, 8:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

No talks on visa policy with US Assistant Secy : Acting FS

Delay in getting student visa raised with Bitter

Published : Monday, 2 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Diplomatic Correspondent

Acting Foreign Secretary Rear Admiral (Retd) Md Khurshed Alam on Sunday raised the issue of delay in getting US visas by Bangladeshi students and Bangladesh-origin people who work in international organisations at a meeting with visiting US Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter.

"The US side assured us that they would consider  expediting the process," the Acting Foreign Secretary told reporters after meeting Bitter.

He said that the US side did not raise anything related to the recently announced US visa policy.
"I can unequivocally tell you that they did not initiate any discussion about the visa policy," he said.

"Increased interest in student visas, consular assistance to American citizens, and US efforts to reduce visa interview waiting time were some of the issues discussed in the meeting," said the US Embassy in Dhaka, noting that study in and travel to  the US are booming.

Regarding the Rohingya repatriation, Khurshed Alam said there was no disagreement over their dignified return.

But, he said the international community needs paying ttention to the problems like drug trafficking and security concerns.

Regarding the Rohingya repatriation, Khurshed Alam said there was no disagreement over their dignified return.

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas attended  the meeting.

The Acting Foreign Secretary said that Bitter's  visit was part of regular engagements and that she did not come to discuss any specific issue.

We discussed consular issues of mutual interests, said the Acting Foreign Secretary.

Asked how the US will apply its new visa policy, he said it was up to the US side and that Bangladesh  showed no interest to know it. "You (media) might have that enthusiasm."

Bitter visited Islamabad and Karachi before coming to Dhaka on Saturday night.

She is scheduled to leave Dhaka early Monday.

"Her trip underscores our deep and sustained commitment to the protection of US citizens overseas and the facilitation of legitimate travel and immigration to the United States," said the US State Department spokesperson.

Janine Wynne, DAS of the Bureau of Population, Refugee and Migration (PRM), USDOS, called on Acting Foreign Secretary Khurshed Alam at his office and they discussed the protracted Rohingya crisis and the challenges facing Bangladesh over the Myanmar refugee issue.

US Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter Arrived in Dhaka on Sunday on a Two-day visit to discuss consular issues with Foreign Ministry officials.

She is also scheduled to meet with US Embassy and consulate staff and observe consular operations, said the US Department of State.

"Her trip underscores our deep and sustained commitment to the protection of US citizens overseas and the facilitation of legitimate travel and immigration to the Unites States," said a US State Department spokesperson in Washington DC.

Bitter visited Islamabad and Karachi in Pakistan before arriving in Dhaka.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Throat-slit bodies of couple, son found at Ashulia
DB submits supplementary charge sheet against 9
CCC appoints consultant to resolve water-logging
2 BCL groups clash in Pabna, 8 receive bullet wounds
Congress makes last-gasp deal to avert govt shutdown
Terrorists detonate bomb at Turkish govt building
No talks on visa policy with US Assistant Secy : Acting FS
'Want to take up challenge of holding a credible election': CEC


Latest News
Export earnings notches 10.37% growth in Sept
World Habitat Day Monday
Youth dies from electrocution in Satkhira
79 institutions fined for selling products at higher prices
Nasrul seeks tech cooperation for renewable energy expansion
Child drowns in Dinajpur pond
Pacers will be factors for good or bad: Mashrafe
TCB's 201 tonnes of onion imported from India thru' Benapole land port
Warsaw 'biggest' rally draws 'a million' anti-govt protesters
Bangladesh Men's, Women's Kabaddi team to start 19th Asian Games campaign on Monday
Most Read News
Forward exchange of Dollar is a good initiative
US Congress avoids govt shutdown in last-minute deal
Want to take the challenge to hold free, fair elections: CEC
Law Ministry said 'no' on Khaleda Zia's treatment abroad
Man hacked dead by younger brother in Laxmipur
BCL leaders among nine made accused over attack on Bernicat
Comprehensive efforts needed to protect shrimp workers' rights: Deputy Speaker
Father hacks daughter to death in Chuadanga
Govt taking preparations to hold fair polls, Quader to Japanese Ambassador
Couple, their son found slaughtered at Savar flat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft