TIB report reveals ineffectiveness of JS, calls for reforms, accountability







These concerns were highlighted during a press conference convened to present the findings of TIB's research study, titled 'Parliament Watch 11th National Parliament: 1st to 22nd Sessions (January 2019 - April 2023)', which meticulously monitored and analyzed parliamentary sessions spanning the last five years.



Key findings from TIB's research uncovered several pressing issues, including an ineffective opposition, often wearing dual hats within the broader political alliance under the ruling party. The opposition struggled to take assertive positions and hold the government accountable, as stated in a press release.

Furthermore, parliamentary debates consistently lacked substance, often veering toward applause for the government and criticism of the opposition, diverting attention from critical issues. A significant portion of time was dedicated to non-substantive matters.



In contrast to previous parliaments, there was less emphasis on activities related to public representation. The quality of constructive debates and member participation witnessed a noticeable decline. Only a fraction of the parliamentary agenda was dedicated to budget-related discussions, while the rest was consumed by unrelated topics, praising the ruling party, and denouncing the opposition.



Parliamentary standing committees, on the other hand, demonstrated a lack of seriousness and punctuality, frequently failing to meet the required frequency. Breaches of parliamentary code of conduct were not uncommon, leading to substantial financial costs incurred due to quorum crises.



During the press conference, Dr Iftekharuzzaman, TIB's Executive Director, remarked, "The deficiencies in the effectiveness of the parliament can be attributed to a persistent identity crisis within the main opposition party, coupled with the absolute majority of the ruling party, which has monopolized the space for debate and deliberations. Consequently, the fundamental role of the parliament in ensuring government accountability to the people remains largely unfulfilled."



He added, "The time allocated for lawmaking continues to fall far below global parliamentary standards. We have observed instances where bills were rushed through with minimal scrutiny and very little substantive debate, raising questions about the extent to which enacted laws genuinely represent public interest."



Regarding the inactivity of standing committees, Dr Iftekharuzzaman remarked, "There is much room for improvement in the effectiveness of these committees, all of which failed to meet the mandatory requirement of holding at least one meeting a month."



Responding to a question, Dr Iftekharuzzaman emphasized that one of the prerequisites for an effective parliament is ensuring that Members of Parliament are elected through a free, fair, inclusive, and competitive election in a level playing field. He highlighted the indispensable role of a neutral, non-partisan, and conflict-of-interest-free election-time government, Election Commission, administration, and law enforcement agencies in achieving this.



Furthermore, TIB introduced 13 recommendations aimed at enhancing parliamentary functionality. These recommendations encompass crucial changes, including an amendment to Section 70 of the constitution to foster greater independence among parliamentarians.

