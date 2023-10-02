Video
Monday, 2 October, 2023
Home Front Page

Remittance in Sept  lowest in 41 months

Published : Monday, 2 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Shamsul Huda

Bangladesh received $1343 million in remittances in September, the lowest in 41 months, according to the data released by Bangladesh Bank (BB).

The amount represents a 13 per cent decrease compared to September, 2022-23 fiscal and 12.8 per cent lower compared to August.

In September remittances worth $118.61 million arrived via state-owned banks, $35.10 million through specialised banks, $1184.84 million through private banks, and $5.06 million through foreign banks.
 
Notably, seven banks reported that they received  zero remittances during this period, including state-owned Bangladesh Development Bank and specialised banks like Rajshahi Agricultural Development Bank, as well as private banks such as Bengal Commercial Bank, Community Bank, and Citizens Bank.
 
Among foreign banks, Habib Bank, National Bank of Pakistan, and State Bank of India also did not receive any remittance.

To put this into perspective, in July, the first month of the current fiscal, expatriate Bangladeshis sent remittances worth $1973 million, followed by $1599 million in August.

In June of the previous fiscal year, a record amount of $2199 million was remitted to Bangladesh by expatriates.

In fiscal 2022-2023, expatriates remitted $21,610 million, the second highest after  the highest of  $24,777 million they had remitted in 2020-21 financial year amid challenges posed by Covid-19 pandemic.

Professor Mustafizur Rahman, a distinguished fellow at the Centre for Policy Dialogue, expressed concern over the recent low remittances. He said that though at least three million Bangladeshis had gone abroad during this period, the remittance was the lowest in 41 months.

He attributed this to the inclusion of black money in remittances, resulting in higher informal rates. He called for a faster depreciation of Taka against  Dollar to encourage remitters to send money through legal channels.

Professor Rahman called for showing zero-tolerance against hundi (informal remittance system), and he urged Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit to work collectively with other agencies on this issue.

 He also called for raising awareness of the remitters and related government and private agencies about the issue of ensuring remittance through legal channels.

A senior BB official echoed the need for a faster depreciation of Taka against Dollar, emphasising the existence of a significant exchange rate gap between formal and the informal markets. He suggested that using fully floating exchange rates could narrow this gap.

The sharp decline in September's remittances in Bangladesh underscores the importance of ending the use of informal remittance channels and encouraging the use of legal channels through measures such as faster currency devaluation and stricter enforcement against hundi, he said.



